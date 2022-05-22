‘Markertown’ author visits students at Sterling and Rock Falls schools

ROCK FALLS – Amanda Fox, author of the “Markertown” book and its companion interactive coloring app for elementary school-age kids, led separate programs for young readers Friday at East Coloma Nelson School in Rock Falls and Franklin Elementary in Sterling.

Fox, a mother of four and an educator from Louisville, Kentucky, published her popular story via crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The story of inclusiveness, kindness and friendship hinges when a dire situation takes place in Markertown: a marker has lost its cap.

In her presentation at East Coloma, Fox told students about the creation of the story, relied on student volunteers and revealed “Easter eggs” – personal secrets – hidden in the text and illustrations of the book. The class then engaged in activity stations.