May 22, 2022
Shaw Local
‘Markertown’ author visits students at Sterling and Rock Falls schools

By Troy E. Taylor
Amanda Fox, author of "Markertown" takes students at East Coloma Nelson School through the story of her children's book on Friday.

ROCK FALLS – Amanda Fox, author of the “Markertown” book and its companion interactive coloring app for elementary school-age kids, led separate programs for young readers Friday at East Coloma Nelson School in Rock Falls and Franklin Elementary in Sterling.

Fox, a mother of four and an educator from Louisville, Kentucky, published her popular story via crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The story of inclusiveness, kindness and friendship hinges when a dire situation takes place in Markertown: a marker has lost its cap.

In her presentation at East Coloma, Fox told students about the creation of the story, relied on student volunteers and revealed “Easter eggs” – personal secrets – hidden in the text and illustrations of the book. The class then engaged in activity stations.

Children's author and educator Amanda Fox gives a presentation to students at East Coloma Nelson School on Friday in Rock Falls.

