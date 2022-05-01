Letter carriers will have food drive on May 14

ROCK FALLS — U.S. Postal Service letter carriers will be conducting a food drive in Sterling and Rock Falls on Saturday, May 14 as part of the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger event.

Residents are asked to put non-perishable food out for mail carriers to pickup, which will then be distributed to local food pantries. Donations can also be brought to a local post office.

This is the first food drive by the letter carriers in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.