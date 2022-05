DIXON — Atrium Business Community will have an open house 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 404 North Galena Ave. There will be prizes, giveaways, specials, sales, food and drink.

Participants are L Johnson Chiropractic, BYou Salon, Rejuvenate Health and Wellness, Connect Hearing, Blance Body Massage, Peak Home Medical Care, ROE Child and Family Collections, Fit Beautyque and Cozy Closet, doTerra Essential Oils, Organize This Professional Organizing, and Flexible Rentals.