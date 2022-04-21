Sterling motorcyclist, 20, killed today in collision with SUV at Lynn and Lincolnway

STERLING – A 20-year-old Sterling motorcyclist was killed around 11 a.m. today in a collision with an SUV at the busy intersection of Lynn Boulevard/River Road and East Lincolnway, Sterling police confirmed.
Jordan W. Hurst , who was eastbound on Lincolnway, collided with Hortencia O. Garza, 80, of Rock Falls, who was westbound turning left onto River Road, which is what Lynn Boulevard turns into on the south side of Lincolnway, police said in a news release.
Both were taken to CGH Medical Center, where Hurst was pronounced dead, the release said.
No information on whether Garza was injured was available.
No citations were issued; the investigation continues.