5 Things To Do In Sauk Valley: Classical sounds in full swing

The fine arts are prevalent in this week’s 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley. Here’s your chance to settle in and catch a little Mozart, a little Tchaikovsky or even some Brahams. In the mood for something else? Performances of contemporary praise music and some Southern rock will also be on stage.

1 Sights and Sounds. Pianist Lee Kesselman will accompany the Band of Five for the Mozart Piano Quintet and the Poulenc Sextet, 6 p.m. Thursday in a Rendezvous Arts performance at The Next Picture Show, 113 E First St., Dixon. The Band of Five consists of Susan Saylor on flute, Deb Stevenson on oboe, Dan Won on clarinet, Jonathan Saylor on bassoon and Dan O’Connell on horn. The featured artist for the performance is knife painter Maggie Capettini. Tickets are $30.

2 The Sax Man Cometh. Spring Concert, Sterling Municipal Band, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School. Featured performers are Allen Cordingley on saxophone accompanied by the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Pioneer Saxophone Ensemble. The concert list includes “Fantasia for Alto Saxophone” by Claude T. Smith, “Catch Me If You Can” by John Williams, “A Gershwin Fantasy” by George Gershwin and “Finale to Symphony No. 4″ by Tchaikovsky. Concert is free.

Allen Cordingley, saxophonist and lecturer at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He toured with the Glenn Miller Orchestra. (UW-PLATTEVILLE)

3 Praiseworthy. Voices of Praise choir will present its spring cantata of contemporary worship music, “We Will Stand!” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Morrison Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison. Soloists joining the choir will be Ed Pruis, Ritch Lindstrom, Pam Muur, Lynelle Criss and Brittany VanDrew. Anna Ryder will serve as a narrator. No tickets are required by free-will offering will be accepted. Call 815-772-3890 for more information.

4 Community voice. RiverChor, the Gateway Area’s Community Chorus, will present “The Language of Love” 2 p.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton, Iowa. Features piano duet by Christine Holmer and Maureen Pollpeter. Choir under the direction of Karl Wolf includes members from Clinton, Fulton, Morrison, DeWitt and the Quad Cities. Concert is free; donations accepted. On the program are English madrigals, Johannes Brahms’ “Liebeslieder Walzer,” Morten Lauridsen’s “Dirait On”, Five Hebrew love songs, the Spanish arrangement of “Eres Tu” and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “It’s a Grand Night for Singing.”

5 Wet your whistle. Rout 38, a Southern rock band, will perform 8 p.m. at Starlight’s Theatre & Lounge, 314 First Ave., Sterling. Call 815-564-9430 for more info.

