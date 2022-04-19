April 19, 2022
Knights of Columbus hosts lunch and breakfast in Dixon

By Shaw Local News Network
Knights of Columbus logo

DIXON — Dixon Knights of Columbus 690 is offering two opportunities to eat and help the council give back to the community.

There will be a barbecue luncheon from from 11 a.m.- to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Oliver’s Market in Dixon. Pork chops, brats, hot dogs and hamburgers will all be served up hot from the grill.

then from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the council will provide its monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast of bacon, eggs, potatoes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and pancakes at the council hall, 506 West Third Street. It’s all available for a goodwill donation.