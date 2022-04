St. Mary’s Church in Sterling recognizes the last moments of Jesus’ life with a retelling of the devotion of the stations of the cross. The procession made their way through the neighborhood from the church, reciting prayers and reenacting the path Jesus last took before his resurrection.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Father Carlos Monsalve begins the stations of the cross Friday, April 15, 2022 outside of St. Mary’s Church in Sterling. The stations recognizes the last moments of Jesus’ life as he made his way to the crucifixion. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)