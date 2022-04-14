Photos: Hoo Haven visits White Pines

MT. MORRIS — Two snakes, a couple owls and a rat show up at White Pine Resort on Wednesday. It’s no joke! Animal rescue facility Hoo Haven in Durand brought in the critters to introduce them to kids and parents and educate the visitors about the animals and what they do at the shelter.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Karen Herdklotz, owner and founder of Hoo Haven, lets a group of visitors at White Pines Resort get a close look at Denver, a eurasian eagle-owl that was rescued by the animal rehabilitation facility. The non-profit organization held a program Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the resort in order to introduce the animals and their mission to kids and families. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)