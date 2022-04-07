Around the Sauk Valley: Chance to vote at art show

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.

Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know. Submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendar to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.

This week

Queens at Starlight, drag show, two performances, both sold out, Saturday, Starlight’s Theatre and Lounge, 314 First Ave., Sterling.

73rd Phidian Art Show at The Next Picture Show community fine arts center, 113 W. First St., Dixon. The show will be open to the public during regular gallery hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public will have the opportunity to choose a “People’s Choice Award” by voting for their favorite entry through Thursday, April 14.

Upcoming

Music

Clinton Symphony Orchestra has a performance April 30 at Vernon Cook Theater in Clinton.

Rosbrook Studio Second Saturday Open Mic, signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. $3 suggested donation.

The First Fridays Open Mic, K’s Sports Bar, 408 East Washington (Route 64) in Oregon. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Sign-up for performers is at 6:45. For information, call 815-449-2660.

Starlight’s Theatre and Lounge, 314 First Ave., Sterling.

Rout 38, rock and country, 8 p.m. to midnight, April 23.

Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill. $10-$20 donation. Potluck , 6 p.m.

Theater productions

Historic Dixon Theatre

Tickets are on sale for the following shows at Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Go to dixontheatre.com/events/ for tickets or more information.

Rendezvou Arts: Band of Five and Lee Kesselman, 5:30 p.m. April 21.

Rendezvous Symphony Orchestra with featured soprano Michelle Areyzaga, 5 p.m. May 1.

Exile: The No Limit Tour, 7:30 p.m. May 7.

Joe Piscopo, 7:30 p.m., May 13.

Million Dollar Quartet, 7:30 p.m. May 26.

The Next Picture Show, 113 E First St., Dixon

Band of Five Mozart quintet and Plein Air artist Maggie Capettini, 5:30 p.m., April 21

Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon

Vincent by Leonard Nimoy, 7:30 p.m. May 6-7, 13-14, 19-21.

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll.

Escape To Margaritaville. June 2-12

Lend Me A Tenor, June 16-26

Annie, June 30-July 10

Legally Blonde, July 14-24

Nunsense, July 28-Aug. 7

We Will Rock You, Aug. 11-31

Hank Williams: Lost Highway, Sept. 8-18

Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, Dec. 1-11

Morrison Music Theater Association, “Steel Magnolias.” Morrison Institute of Technology auditorium. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Children 11 and younger free. This event has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Performing Arts Guild, “The One Act Play That Goes Wrong,” May 13-15, May 20-22, Pinecrest Grove Theatre.

Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton, Iowa. Call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@showboat.org

Sister Act, June 2, June 4-12.

Calendar Girls, June 16-26.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s State Fair, June 30, July 2-17.

The Wedding Singer, July 21-31.

The World Goes ‘Round, Aug. 4, Aug. 6-14.

Art exhibits

Art and Pop Culture, exhibit by artist Austin Burrows, 1 - 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 30, Prairie Arts Center, 24 Park Ave. East, Princeton.

Markets

Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.

Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc. auction, 10 a.m. (first and third) Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday at 620 S. Stone Hill Road. Find Chana Auction Barn on Facebook or call 815-830-3898 for more information. Contact Market Manager Robin at 815-973-0728 for details.

Byron Museum of History, spring markets for Sunshine Park vendors, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 and May 14.

Museums, exhibits and attractions

Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free; lovelandcommunityhouse.org or 815-284-2741.

Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.

Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, March 29 to Dec. 17, is open for tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m.

Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day). 815-622-8705.

Byron Museum of History. Permanent museum exhibits include; Agriculture Then and Now, Underground Railroad, Local Veterans, Byron Business, Outhouses, Trains, and A.G. Spalding. Open Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron IL

Smithsonian Gardens and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service present Pollination Investigation, an exhibition that explores the who, what, when, where, why, and how of pollination by interpreting the unique relationship between pollinators and flowers. $9 for adults, $8 for youth (ages 3-18), seniors, college students and military. The Putnam Museum 1717 W 12th St, Davenport, Iowa.

Information on events and attractions for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendar should be submitted to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.