ENTER THE SUMMER GIVEAWAY TODAY!

Between now and August 31, enter Sauk Valley’s Summer Giveaway for your chance to win a York Bypass Humidifier* from Loescher Heating & Air. Good luck!

Enter here.

*Includes Installation on existing furnace or air handler. Excludes replacement of furnace or A/C.

Thanks to our special sponsor:

Loescher Heating & Air