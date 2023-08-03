Softball: Trio of locals leads travel team to title

The Midwest Aftershock 16U travel team poses with the championship trophy after winning the title at the USSSA Great Lakes Nationals in Evansville, Indiana, in July. Team members were Ayla Kiper, Cheyenna Wilkins, Jordan Rogula, Jayden Moss, Josie Yakey, Ella Ingram, Jenna Yakey, Anna Viel, Jordan Hanserd, Jenna Warren and Vern Gilley-Amdal. (Photo provided by Elizabeth Edwards)