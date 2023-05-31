Softball: Stingley comes through to send Sterling to sectional final

Sterling’s Sienna Stingley throws a pitch against Boylan during their Class 3A Belvidere Regional semifinal last week. In Tuesday's 3A Belvidere North Sectional semifinal against Woodstock North, the junior struck out 14 in a one-hitter, and also had the key two-run double to send the Golden Warriors to a 3-0 victory. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)