June 18, 2022
Shaw Local
Softball

Softball: 2022 Sauk Valley Media All-Area Team

By Ty Reynolds
Polo's Nicole Boelens fires a pitch Tuesday, May 17, 2022 against Pecatonica.

Polo senior Nicole Boelens

FIRST TEAM

Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. P/OF – She hit .531, with a .681 on-base percentage (2nd in area), 1.286 slugging percentage (led area), and 1.967 on-base plus slugging (led area). She had 26 hits in 49 at-bats (she walked 17 times, with 14 of those intentional), and had 32 runs and 28 RBIs; she finished with four doubles, three triples and nine home runs (tied for area lead). In the circle, she was 7-1 with a 2.31 ERA in 57 2/3 innings, with 82 strikeouts and 23 walks. Boelens was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 1A team, and a first-team all-NUIC South selection.

Newman's Carlin Brady connects with a pitch against Hall Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Newman junior Carlin Brady (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Carlin Brady, Newman jr. C – She hit .407, with a .543 on-base percentage, .630 slugging percentage, and 1.173 on-base plus slugging. She had 23 hits, including nine doubles and two triples, and scored 14 runs with 22 RBIs. She was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 1A team, and a second-team all-Three Rivers East selection.

Forreston junior Rylee Broshous (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 3B – She hit .453, with a .558 on-base percentage, .916 slugging percentage, and 1.474 on-base plus slugging. She had 43 hits in 95 at-bats, scored 43 runs and had 39 RBIs.; she finished with 14 doubles, nine triples (led area) and four home runs. Broshous  was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 1A team, and a first-team all-NUIC South selection.

Forreston senior Kara Erdmann (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. P/CF – She hit .527, with a .710 on-base percentage (led area), .882 slugging percentage, and 1.592 on-base plus slugging. She had 49 hits in 93 at-bats, and had 52 runs (tied for area lead) and 21 RBIs. She had 11 doubles, eight triples (2nd in area) and two home runs to help lead the Cardinals to the state finals for the first time in program history. In the circle, she was 10-2 with a 1.76 ERA in 87 2/3 innings, with 117 strikeouts and just 14 walks. Erdmann was a first-team All-State pick on the ICA 1A team, and was named the NUIC South MVP.

Rock Falls’ Brooke Howard scoops up a grounder against Sterling Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Rock Falls junior Brooke Howard (right) (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. SS/CF – She hit .528, with a .592 on-base percentage, .722 slugging percentage, and 1.314 on-base plus slugging. She had 57 hits (2nd in area) in 108 at-bats, with 36 runs and 17 RBIs; she finished with 11 doubles, two triples and two home runs. Howard was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.

Sterling junior Lauren Jacobs (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. SS/CF – She hit .354, with a .414 on-base percentage, .519 slugging percentage, and .933 on-base plus slugging. She had 28 hits in 79 at-bats, with 25 runs and 16 RBIs; she finished with two doubles, a triple and three home runs. Jacobs was a second-team all-Western Big 6 pick.

Erie-Prophetstown senior Jaden Johnson (left) (Myles Newberry)

Jaden Johnson, Erie-Prophetstown sr. OF – She hit .500, with a .565 on-base percentage, .833 slugging percentage, and 1.398 on-base plus slugging. She had 27 hits in 54 at-bats, with 21 runs and 23 RBIs; she finished with eight doubles, two triples and two home runs. Johnson was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 2A team, and a Three Rivers West unanimous first-team selection.

Erie-Prophetstown junior Aylah Jones (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Aylah Jones, Erie-Prophetstown jr. P – She hit .327, with a .413 on-base percentage, .618 slugging percentage, and 1.031 on-base plus slugging. She had 18 hits in 55 at-bats, with 22 runs and nine RBIs; she finished with three doubles, five triples and a home run. In the circle, she was 11-4 (tied for 2nd in wins) with a 1.38 ERA (2nd in area) in 96 1/3 innings, with 164 strikeouts and 19 walks. Jones was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 2A team, and a Three Rivers West unanimous first-team selection.

Oregon junior Liz Mois (front) (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Liz Mois, Oregon jr. C/OF – She hit .487, with a .513 on-base percentage, .814 slugging percentage, and 1.327 on-base plus slugging. She had 55 hits in 113 at-bats (tied for area lead), with 34 runs and 53 RBIs (led area); she finished with 12 doubles, five triples and five home runs. Mois was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 2A team, and a first-team all-Big Northern selection.

Sterling's Elizabeth Palumbo makes contact Tuesday, May 31, 2022, during their Class 3A Sectional semifinal game against Kaneland at Sycamore High School.

Sterling senior Elizabeth Palumbo (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. P/1B – She hit .560, with a .616 on-base percentage, .800 slugging percentage, and 1.416 on-base plus slugging. She had 42 hits in 75 at-bats, with 22 runs and 20 RBIs; she finished with 11 doubles, two triples and a home run. In the circle, she was 7-5 with a 4.52 ERA in 74 1/3 innings, with 77 strikeouts and 22 walks. Palumbo was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 3A team, and a first-team all-Western Big 6 selection.

Dixon junior Ana-Kate Phillips (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 1B – She hit .559, with a .610 on-base percentage, .860 slugging percentage, and 1.470 on-base plus slugging. She had 52 hits in 93 at-bats, with 37 runs and 43 RBIs; she finished with six doubles, two triples and six home runs. Phillips was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.

Oregon junior Reilee Suter (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. SS – She hit .469, with a .528 on-base percentage, .690 slugging percentage, and 1.218 on-base plus slugging. She had 53 hits in 113 at-bats (tied for area lead), with 44 runs and 33 RBIs; she finished with 11 doubles, one triple and four home runs. Suter was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.

Rock Falls’ Katie Thatcher fires a pitch against Oregon in the regional final Friday, May 20, 2022.

Rock Falls junior Katie Thatcher (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. P – She hit .412, with a .525 on-base percentage, .896 slugging percentage, and 1.422 on-base plus slugging. She had 40 hits in 97 at-bats, with 39 runs and 31 RBIs; she finished with 16 doubles (tied for 2nd in area), two triples and nine home runs (tied for area lead). In the circle, she was 11-5 (tied for 2nd in wins) with a 2.46 ERA in 134 innings (led area), with 175 strikeouts (tied for area lead) and 31 walks. Thatcher was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.

Dixon’s Sam Tourtillott celebrates teammate Izzy McCommons game tying home run Saturday, May 28, 2022 against Sterling.

Dixon senior Sam Tourtillott, the 2022 SVM Player of the Year (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. SS/P – SVM’s Player of the Year hit .586 (led area), with a .607 on-base percentage, 1.111 slugging percentage (2nd in area), and 1.719 on-base plus slugging (2nd in area). She had 58 hits (led area) in 99 at-bats, with 52 runs (tied for area lead) and 46 RBIs (2nd in area); she finished with 17 doubles (led area), four triples and nine home runs (tied for area lead). In the circle, she was 8-1 with a 3.44 ERA in 55 innings, with 81 strikeouts and 19 walks. Tourtillott was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 3A team, and a first-team all-Big Northern selection.

Newman's Ady Waldschmidt throws a pitch against Milledgeville Friday, April 1, 2022.

Newman sophomore Ady Waldschmidt (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. P/SS – She hit .566 (2nd in area), with a .605 on-base percentage, .792 slugging percentage, and 1.397 on-base plus slugging. She had 43 hits in 76 at-bats, with 31 runs and 18 RBIs; she finished with 16 doubles (tied for 2nd in area) and a triple. In the circle, she was 10-3 with a 0.80 ERA (led area) in 96 innings, with 130 strikeouts and 26 walks. Waldschmidt was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 1A team, and a Three Rivers East unanimous first-team selection.

SECOND TEAM

Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. OF – She hit .344, with a .500 on-base percentage, .563 slugging percentage, and 1.063 on-base plus slugging. She had 22 hits in 64 at-bats, with 20 runs and 18 RBIs; she finished with five doubles and three home runs. Dittmar was a second-team all-Western Big 6 pick.

Madison Duhon, Newman so. CF – She hit .360, with a .512 on-base percentage, .563 slugging percentage, and 1.075 on-base plus slugging. She had 27 hits, including 10 doubles and a triple, and had 31 runs and eight RBIs. Duhon was a third-team All-State pick on the ICA 1A team, and a first-team Three Rivers East selection.

Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. CF – She hit .514, with a .532 on-base percentage, .676 slugging percentage, and 1.208 on-base plus slugging. She had 38 hits in 74 at-bats, with 26 runs and eight RBIs; she finished with seven doubles, a triple and a home run. Foster was a first-team all-NUIC South selection.

Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. P/IF – She hit .308, with a .433 on-base percentage, .410 slugging percentage and .843 on-base plus slugging. She had 24 hits in 78 at-bats, with eight runs and 20 RBIs; she finished with five doubles and a triple. In the circle, she was 7-7 with a 2.13 ERA in 115 innings, with 158 strikeouts and 29 walks. Jarrett was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.

Jess Johns, Newman sophomore P/IF – She hit .342, with a .400 on-base percentage, .565 slugging percentage, and .965 on-base plus slugging. She had 26 hits, including five doubles and two triples, and had 19 runs and 17 RBIs. In the circle, she was 5-4 with a 3.44 ERA in 61 innings, with 62 strikeouts and 22 walks. Johns was a third-team All-State pick in the ICA 1A team, and a second-team all-Three Rivers East selection.

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. SS/2B – She hit .407, with a .467 on-base percentage, .753 slugging percentage, and 1.220 on-base plus slugging. She had 33 hits in 81 at-bats, with 26 runs and 29 RBIs; she finished with six doubles, two triples and six home runs. Johnson was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.

Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. 3B – She hit .355, with a .440 on-base percentage, .532 slugging percentage, and .972 on-base plus slugging. She had 22 hits in 62 at-bats, with 16 runs and 18 RBIs; she finished with five doubles and two home runs. Leigh was an honorable mention all-Western Big 6 selection.

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. 3B/OF – She hit .382, with a .404 on-base percentage, .545 slugging percentage, and .949 on-base plus slugging. She had 42 hits in 110 at-bats, with 24 runs and 30 RBIs; she finished with six doubles and four home runs. Morgan was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.

Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. IF/P – She hit .505, with a .554 on-base percentage, .725 slugging percentage, and 1.279 on-base plus slugging. She had 46 hits in 91 at-bats, with 29 runs and 31 RBIs; she finished with 12 doubles, a triple and two home runs. In the circle, she was 6-3 with a 5.85 ERA in 52 2/3 innings, with 39 strikeouts and 15 walks. Sayler was a first-team all-Three Rivers East pick.

Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. C – She hit .396, with a .441 on-base percentage, .525 slugging percentage, and .966 on-base plus slugging. She had 40 hits in 101 at-bats, with 33 runs and 17 RBIs; she finished with five doubles and four triples. Smith was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. P – She hit .483, with a .536 on-base percentage, .644 slugging percentage, and 1.180 on-base plus slugging. She had 42 hits in 87 at-bats, with 25 runs and 31 RBIs; she finished with 10 doubles and two triples. In the circle, she was 6-8 with a 3.55 ERA in 110 1/3 innings, with 131 strikeouts and 33 walks. Smith was a first-team all-Three Rivers East pick.

Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. P/1B – She hit .354, with a .463 on-base percentage, .523 slugging percentage, and .986 on-base plus slugging. She had 23 hits in 65 at-bats, with 13 runs and 15 RBIs; she finished with five doubles and two home runs. In the circle, she was 7-2 with a 4.01 ERA in 64 2/3 innings, with 80 strikeouts and 24 walks. Stingley was a second-team all-Western Big 6 pick.

Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 2B – She hit .409, with a .486 on-base percentage, .667 slugging percentage, and 1.153 on-base plus slugging. She had 38 hits in 93 at-bats, with 31 runs and 39 RBIs; she finished with six doubles, three triples and four home runs. Suter was an honorable mention all-Big Northern pick.

Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. P/C/1B – She hit .465, with a .509 on-base percentage, .535 slugging percentage, and 1.044 on-base plus slugging. She had 46 hits in 99 at-bats, with 24 runs and 26 RBIs; she finished with five doubles and a triple. In the circle, she was 9-3 with a 4.93 ERA in 54 innings, with 44 strikeouts and 13 walks. Trampel was a second-team all-Big Northern selection.

Mia Trampel, Oregon sr. P – She was 13-5 (led area in wins) with a save, and had a 1.64 ERA in 119 2/3 innings (2nd in area), with 175 strikeouts (tied for area lead) and 21 walks. Trampel was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.

HONORABLE MENTION

Amboy – Hannah Blanton, Kaysi Schaeffer, Tyrah Vaessen

AFC – Jessica Milligan

Bureau Valley – Darla Kepner, Lesleigh Maynard

Dixon – Izzi McCommons, Bailey Tegeler

Eastland – Addison Burkholder, Jocelyn Green, Gracie Steidinger, Jenica Stoner, Chloe Sweitzer

Erie-Prophetstown – Emma Davis, Jaylynn Hamilton, Mya Jones, Sydney Schwartz

Forreston – Brooke Boettner, Hailey Greenfield, Jenna Greenfield, Alaina Miller

Fulton – Brenna Bell, Brooklyn Brennan, Annaka Hackett, Addison Hartman, Madyson Luskey

Milledgeville – Maliah Grenoble, Rylee Matthews, Marissa Sturrup

Morrison – Bella Duncan, Jordan Eads, Marissa Folkers

Newman – Sophia Ely, Amiya Rodriguez

Oregon – Ella Dannhorn, Bella Koertner

Polo – Maddi Jones, Natalie Nelson, Lindee Poper, Sydnei Rahn

Rock Falls – Savanna Fritz, Patty Teague, Abby Whiles

Sterling – Marley Sechrest, Carley Sullivan

West Carroll – Aspen Eizenga, Tori Moshure, Emily Watkins

FINAL STATS LEADERBOARD

BATTING AVERAGE

Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. .586

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. .566

Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. .560

Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. .559

Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. .558

Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. .531

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. .528

Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. .527

Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. .514

Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. .505

Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. .500

Liz Mois, Oregon jr. .487

Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. .484

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. .483

Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. .469

Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. .465

Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. .453

Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. .451

Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. .421

Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. .413

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. .412

Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. .409

Carlin Brady, Newman jr. .407

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. .407

Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. .404

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. .400

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. .400

Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. .396

Emily Watkins, West Carroll sr. .386

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. .382

Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. .371

Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. .370

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. .367

Madison Duhon, Newman so. .360

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. .359

Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. .358

Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. .355

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. .354

Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. .354

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. .353

Chloe Sweitzer, Eastland sr. .352

Karlea Frey, Polo so. .350

Abbey Skiles, West Carroll jr. .349

Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. .348

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. .347

Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. .346

Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. .344

Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. .343

Jess Johns, Newman so. .342

Gracie Steidinger, Eastland so. .340

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. .333

Maddi Jones, Polo sr. .333

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. .329

Jenica Stoner, Eastland so. .328

Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville so. .327

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. .327

Jasmyn Ludewig, Polo jr. .320

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. .319

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. .312

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. .312

Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. .310

Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. .308

McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. .306

Sophia Ely, Newman so. .300

Maeve Larson, Amboy so. .300

Erika Rice, West Carroll sr. .295

Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. .293

Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. .292

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. .292

Lindee Poper, Polo jr. .290

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo .290

Kelsey Crimmins, Fulton sr. .286

Tori Moshure, West Carroll jr. .284

Aspen Eizenga, West Carroll sr. .277

Brenna Bell, Fulton sr. .275

Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley jr. .273

Dana Merriman, Amboy sr. .265

Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. .263

Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. .256

Lily Smith, Milledgeville jr. .255

Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. .250

Lacey Eissens, West Carroll jr. .250

Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town jr. .250

Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. .247

Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. .245

Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley so. .243

Emily Kane, Fulton so. .242

Resse Germann, Fulton fr. .241

Ariana Nielsen, Fulton jr. .241

Kaysi Schaeffer, Amboy fr. .239

Breanna Kloster, Forreston sr. .232

Natalie Nelson, Polo sr. .228

Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. .226

Ella Ingram, Forreston so. .225

Ally Bruggenwirth, Fulton jr. .222

Amy Hughes, Fulton jr. .222

Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. .220

Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. .220

Holli Miller, Dixon sr. .219

Addison Shaw, Amboy so. .219

Kyra Stoller, Bureau Valley sr. .213

Maddison Morgan, Rock Falls fr. .212

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. .212

Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy fr. .209

Morgan Leslie, Dixon sr. .204

Ava Valk, Dixon so. .203

Jasmine Badon, Polo sr. .200

Nevaeh Houston, Forreston so. .200

Emersyn Noble, Amboy fr. .200

ON-BASE PERCENTAGE

Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. .710

Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. .681

Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. .620

Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. .616

Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. .610

Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. .607

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. .605

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. .592

Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. .565

Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. .560

Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. .558

Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. .554

Carlin Brady, Newman jr. .543

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. .536

Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. .534

Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. .533

Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. .532

Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. .528

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. .525

Liz Mois, Oregon jr. .513

Madison Duhon, Newman .512

Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. .512

Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. .509

Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. .500

Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. .500

Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. .500

Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. .488

Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. .486

Jenica Stoner, Eastland so. .483

Jasmyn Ludewig, Polo jr. .469

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. .467

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. .467

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. .463

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. .463

Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. .463

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. .458

Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. .456

Karlea Frey, Polo so. .451

Ella Ingram, Forreston so. .451

Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. .443

Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. .441

Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. .440

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo .436

Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. .433

Chloe Sweitzer, Eastland sr. .432

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. .431

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. .430

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. .429

Gracie Steidinger, Eastland so. .426

Dana Merriman, Amboy sr. .419

Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. .416

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. .414

Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. .414

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. .413

Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. .408

Resse Germann, Fulton fr. .405

Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. .404

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. .404

Brenna Bell, Fulton sr. .403

Jess Johns, Newman so. .400

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. .396

Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy fr. .395

Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville so. .393

Kaysi Schaeffer, Amboy fr. .391

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. .388

Maddi Jones, Polo sr. .382

Natalie Nelson, Polo sr. .380

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. .380

Sophia Ely, Newman so. .373

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. .373

Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. .370

Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. .366

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. .363

McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. .359

Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley jr. .351

Maeve Larson, Amboy so. .350

Lindee Poper, Polo jr. .343

Kelsey Crimmins, Fulton sr. .333

Maddison Morgan, Rock Falls fr. .333

Lily Smith, Milledgeville jr. .328

Olivia Mowery, Dixon jr. .325

Jasmine Badon, Polo sr. .323

Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. .323

Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. .322

Ava Valk, Dixon so. .322

Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. .317

Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley so. .317

Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. .313

Addison Shaw, Amboy so. .313

Kora Garren, Amboy jr. .310

Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town jr. .308

Braelyn Velez, Polo sr. .308

Ariana Nielsen, Fulton jr. .305

Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town .304

Ally Bruggenwirth, Fulton jr. .300

SLUGGING PERCENTAGE

Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 1.286

Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 1.111

Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. .916

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. .896

Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. .882

Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. .860

Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. .833

Liz Mois, Oregon jr. .814

Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. .800

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. .792

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. .753

Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. .725

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. .722

Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. .698

Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. .690

Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. .688

Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. .685

Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. .676

Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. .667

Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. .657

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. .644

Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. .641

Carlin Brady, Newman jr. .630

Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. .620

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. .618

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. .617

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo .613

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. .600

Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. .589

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. .581

Jess Johns, Newman so. .565

Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. .563

Madison Duhon, Newman .563

Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. .557

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. .545

Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. .535

Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. .532

Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. .525

Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. .524

Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. .523

Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. .522

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. .519

Maddi Jones, Polo sr. .508

Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. .500

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. .500

Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. .494

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. .479

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. .459

Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. .457

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. .447

Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. .434

McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. .424

Karlea Frey, Polo so. .417

Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. .413

Dana Merriman, Amboy sr. .412

Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. .410

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. .408

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. .406

Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. .397

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. .393

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. .391

Ella Ingram, Forreston so. .380

Resse Germann, Fulton fr. .379

Maeve Larson, Amboy so. .375

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. .375

Brenna Bell, Fulton sr. .373

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. .365

Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville so. .364

Jasmyn Ludewig, Polo jr. .360

Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. .358

Sophia Ely, Newman so. .343

Emily Kane, Fulton so. .339

Lindee Poper, Polo jr. .339

Kaysi Schaeffer, Amboy fr. .326

Kelsey Crimmins, Fulton sr. .321

Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. .308

Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. .300

ON-BASE + SLUGGING

Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 1.967

Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 1.719

Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 1.592

Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 1.474

Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 1.470

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 1.422

Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 1.416

Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. 1.398

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 1.397

Liz Mois, Oregon jr. 1.327

Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. 1.318

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. 1.314

Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 1.279

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. 1.220

Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. 1.218

Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. 1.208

Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. 1.185

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 1.180

Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. 1.174

Carlin Brady, Newman jr. 1.173

Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 1.153

Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. 1.146

Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. 1.132

Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. 1.123

Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 1.092

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. 1.081

Madison Duhon, Newman so. 1.075

Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. 1.063

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo 1.049

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. 1.044

Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 1.044

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 1.031

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. 1.031

Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 1.014

Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. .973

Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. .986

Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. .972

Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. .966

Jess Johns, Newman so. .965

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. .949

Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. .943

Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. .938

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. .937

Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. .934

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. .933

Maddi Jones, Polo sr. .890

Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. .890

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. .877

Karlea Frey, Polo so. .868

Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. .865

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. .863

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. .858

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. .847

Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. .843

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. .837

Ella Ingram, Forreston so. .831

Dana Merriman, Amboy sr. .831

Jasmyn Ludewig, Polo jr. .829

Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. .817

Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. .811

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. .790

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. .786

Resse Germann, Fulton fr. .785

McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. .783

Brenna Bell, Fulton sr. .776

Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville so. .757

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. .739

Maeve Larson, Amboy so. .725

Kaysi Schaeffer, Amboy fr. .717

Sophia Ely, Newman so. .716

Lindee Poper, Polo jr. .682

Natalie Nelson, Polo sr. .678

Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. .678

Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. .675

Kelsey Crimmins, Fulton sr. .655

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. .642

Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy fr. .628

Emily Kane, Fulton so. .627

Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley jr. .624

Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. .622

Lily Smith, Milledgeville jr. .619

Jasmine Badon, Polo sr. .614

Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley so. .614

Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. .601

Ariana Nielsen, Fulton jr. .583

Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town jr. .579

Maddison Morgan, Rock Falls fr. .575

Addison Shaw, Amboy so. .563

Braelyn Velez, Polo sr. .563

Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town .560

Ava Valk, Dixon so. .552

Kyra Stoller, Bureau Valley sr. .551

Jersey Thomas, Rock Falls jr. .539

Amy Hughes, Fulton jr. .536

Nevaeh Houston, Forreston so. .534

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. .529

Olivia Mowery, Dixon jr. .528

Ally Bruggenwirth, Fulton jr. .522

Breanna Kloster, Forreston sr. .521

Holli Miller, Dixon sr. .515

Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. .500

AT-BATS

Liz Mois, Oregon jr. 113

Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. 113

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. 110

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. 108

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. 105

Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. 101

Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 99

Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 99

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. 98

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 97

Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 95

Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. 95

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 94

Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 93

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. 93

Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 93

Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 93

Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. 92

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. 92

Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. 92

Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 91

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 87

Jersey Thomas, Rock Falls jr. 87

Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. 86

McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. 85

Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. 85

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. 85

Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. 84

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. 81

Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. 80

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. 80

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. 79

Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 78

Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 75

Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 75

Kyra Stoller, Bureau Valley sr. 75

Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. 74

Ava Valk, Dixon so. 74

Ella Ingram, Forreston so. 71

Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. 71

Breanna Kloster, Forreston sr. 69

Olivia Mowery, Dixon jr. 69

Nevaeh Frey, Sterling so. 68

Tori Moshure, West Carroll jr. 67

Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. 67

Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 65

Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. 64

Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. 64

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 64

Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 63

Abbey Skiles, West Carroll jr. 63

Emily Kane, Fulton so. 62

Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. 62

Lindee Poper, Polo jr. 62

Karlea Frey, Polo so. 60

Nevaeh Houston, Forreston so. 60

Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. 59

Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 59

Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. 58

Natalie Nelson, Polo sr. 57

Emily Watkins, West Carroll sr. 57

Jasmine Badon, Polo sr. 55

Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville so. 55

Carlynn Hackbarth, Milledgeville jr. 55

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 55

Lily Smith, Milledgeville jr. 55

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. 55

Braelyn Velez, Polo sr. 55

Amy Hughes, Fulton jr. 54

Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. 54

Ariana Nielsen, Fulton jr. 54

Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. 53

Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. 53

Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 52

Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 52

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. 51

Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 49

Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 49

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. 49

Morgan Leslie, Dixon sr. 49

Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 48

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 48

Lacey Eissens, West Carroll jr. 48

Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town jr. 48

Aspen Eizenga, West Carroll sr. 47

Kaysi Schaeffer, Amboy fr. 46

Erika Rice, West Carroll sr. 44

Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy fr. 43

Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. 40

Maeve Larson, Amboy so. 40

Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town 39

Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. 39

Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley so. 37

Julia Thormeyer, Sterling jr. 36

Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. 35

Kylee Jensen, Milledgeville so. 35

Dana Merriman, Amboy sr. 34

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. 34

Addison Hicks, Bureau Valley sr. 33

Maddison Morgan, Rock Falls fr. 33

Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley jr. 33

Liana Ledergerber, Bureau Valley jr. 32

Holli Miller, Dixon sr. 32

Taylor Sarber, Milledgeville fr. 32

Addison Shaw, Amboy so. 32

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo 31

HITS

Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 58

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. 57

Liz Mois, Oregon jr. 55

Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. 53

Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 52

Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 49

Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. 48

Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 46

Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 46

Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 43

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 43

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. 42

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. 42

Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 42

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 42

Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. 40

Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. 40

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 40

Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. 38

Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 38

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. 36

Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. 34

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. 33

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. 33

Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. 32

Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. 32

Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. 31

Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 31

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 30

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. 29

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. 28

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. 28

Madison Duhon, Newman 27

Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. 27

Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 26

McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. 26

Jess Johns, Newman so. 26

Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. 26

Chloe Sweitzer, Eastland sr. 25

Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 24

Carlin Brady, Newman jr. 23

Jocelyn Green, Eastland jr. 23

Mallory Misiewicz, Eastland jr. 23

Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. 23

Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 23

Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. 22

Sophia Ely, Newman so. 22

Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. 22

Abbey Skiles, West Carroll jr. 22

Jenica Stoner, Eastland so. 22

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. 22

Emily Watkins, West Carroll sr. 22

Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. 21

Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 21

Karlea Frey, Polo so. 21

Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 21

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. 21

Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. 21

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 20

Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. 19

Tori Moshure, West Carroll jr. 19

Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville so. 18

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 18

Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 18

Lindee Poper, Polo jr. 18

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. 17

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. 17

Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. 17

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 16

Ella Ingram, Forreston so. 16

Breanna Kloster, Forreston sr. 16

Kyra Stoller, Bureau Valley sr. 16

Emily Kane, Fulton so. 15

Ava Valk, Dixon so. 15

Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 14

Lily Smith, Milledgeville jr. 14

Jersey Thomas, Rock Falls jr. 14

Aspen Eizenga, West Carroll sr. 13

Nevaeh Frey, Sterling so. 13

Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. 13

Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. 13

Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 13

Olivia Mowery, Dixon jr. 13

Natalie Nelson, Polo sr. 13

Ariana Nielsen, Fulton jr. 13

Erika Rice, West Carroll sr. 13

Lacey Eissens, West Carroll jr. 12

Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 12

Nevaeh Houston, Forreston so. 12

Amy Hughes, Fulton jr. 12

Maeve Larson, Amboy so. 12

Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town jr. 12

Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. 12

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. 12

Jasmine Badon, Polo sr. 11

Kaysi Schaeffer, Amboy fr. 11

Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. 10

Morgan Leslie, Dixon sr. 10

Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. 10

Braelyn Velez, Polo sr. 10

RUNS

Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 52

Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 52

Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. 45

Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. 45

Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. 44

Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 43

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. 43

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 39

Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 37

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. 36

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. 36

Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. 34

Liz Mois, Oregon jr. 34

Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. 33

Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 32

Madison Duhon, Newman 31

Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 31

Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 31

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 31

Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 29

Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. 26

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. 26

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. 26

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. 25

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 25

Addison Burkholder, Eastland sr. 24

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. 24

Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 24

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. 22

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 22

Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. 22

Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 22

Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. 21

Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. 21

Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. 21

Jersey Thomas, Rock Falls jr. 21

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 21

Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 20

Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. 20

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 19

Jess Johns, Newman so. 19

Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 18

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. 17

Ella Ingram, Forreston so. 17

Natalie Nelson, Polo sr. 17

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. 17

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 17

McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. 16

Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. 16

Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. 16

Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. 16

Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. 15

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. 15

Carlin Brady, Newman jr. 14

Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. 14

Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville so. 14

Jasmine Badon, Polo sr. 13

Nevaeh Frey, Sterling so. 13

Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. 13

Amy Hughes, Fulton jr. 13

Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 13

Maeve Larson, Amboy so. 13

Olivia Mowery, Dixon jr. 13

Ariana Nielsen, Fulton jr. 13

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. 13

Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 13

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo 13

Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. 12

Morgan Leslie, Dixon sr. 12

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. 12

Breanna Kloster, Forreston sr. 11

Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. 11

Tori Moshure, West Carroll jr. 11

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. 11

Braelyn Velez, Polo sr. 11

Karlea Frey, Polo so. 10

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. 10

Nevaeh Houston, Forreston so. 10

Lindee Poper, Polo jr. 10

Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. 10

Abbey Skiles, West Carroll jr. 10

Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy fr. 10

RBIs

Liz Mois, Oregon jr. 53

Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 46

Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 43

Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 39

Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 39

Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. 33

Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. 31

Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 31

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 31

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 31

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. 30

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. 29

Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 28

Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 26

Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. 24

Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. 23

Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. 23

Carlin Brady, Newman jr. 22

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. 22

Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 22

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. 21

Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 21

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. 21

Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. 21

Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 20

Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 20

Karlea Frey, Polo so. 19

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 19

Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 18

Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. 18

Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. 18

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 18

Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 17

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. 17

Jess Johns, Newman so. 17

Breanna Kloster, Forreston sr. 17

Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. 17

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. 17

Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. 17

McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. 16

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. 16

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. 16

Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. 16

Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. 16

Sophia Ely, Newman so. 15

Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 15

Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. 14

Kyra Stoller, Bureau Valley sr. 14

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. 13

Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. 13

Lindee Poper, Polo jr. 13

Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. 13

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 13

Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. 12

Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 12

Ava Valk, Dixon so. 12

Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. 11

Lacey Eissens, West Carroll jr. 11

Amy Hughes, Fulton jr. 11

Ella Ingram, Forreston so. 11

Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. 11

Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 11

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. 11

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. 11

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo 11

Emily Kane, Fulton so. 10

Erika Rice, West Carroll sr. 10

Jersey Thomas, Rock Falls jr. 10

DOUBLES

Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 17

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 16

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 16

Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 14

Liz Mois, Oregon jr. 12

Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 12

Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 11

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. 11

Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 11

Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. 11

Madison Duhon, Newman 10

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 10

Jenica Stoner, Eastland so. 10

Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. 9

Carlin Brady, Newman jr. 9

Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. 9

Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. 8

McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. 7

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. 7

Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. 7

Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. 7

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. 7

Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 6

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. 6

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. 6

Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 6

Abbey Skiles, West Carroll jr. 6

Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 6

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. 6

Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. 5

Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. 5

Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 5

Jess Johns, Newman so. 5

Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 5

Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. 5

Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. 5

Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. 5

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. 5

Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. 5

Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 5

Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 5

Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 4

Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 4

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 4

Karlea Frey, Polo so. 4

Nevaeh Houston, Forreston so. 4

Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. 4

Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. 4

Natalie Nelson, Polo sr. 4

Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. 4

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. 4

Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. 4

Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. 4

Jersey Thomas, Rock Falls jr. 4

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 4

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo 4

Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. 3

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. 3

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. 3

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. 3

Amy Hughes, Fulton jr. 3

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 3

Emily Kane, Fulton so. 3

Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town 3

Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. 3

Lindee Poper, Polo jr. 3

Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. 3

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. 3

TRIPLES

Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 9

Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 8

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 5

Liz Mois, Oregon jr. 5

Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. 4

Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 4

Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 3

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. 3

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. 3

Ella Ingram, Forreston so. 3

Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. 3

Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 3

Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. 2

Carlin Brady, Newman jr. 2

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. 2

Jess Johns, Newman so. 2

Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. 2

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. 2

Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. 2

Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. 2

Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 2

Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 2

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. 2

Abbey Skiles, West Carroll jr. 2

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 2

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. 2

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 2

Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. 1

Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 1

Madison Duhon, Newman 1

Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 1

Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. 1

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. 1

Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. 1

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. 1

Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 1

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. 1

Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 1

Emily Kane, Fulton so. 1

Maeve Larson, Amboy so. 1

Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. 1

Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. 1

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. 1

Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. 1

Erika Rice, West Carroll sr. 1

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. 1

Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 1

Kaysi Schaeffer, Amboy fr. 1

Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. 1

Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley so. 1

Kyra Stoller, Bureau Valley sr. 1

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 1

Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. 1

Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. 1

Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 1

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. 1

Braelyn Velez, Polo sr. 1

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 1

HOME RUNS

Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 9

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 9

Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 9

Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. 6

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. 6

Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 6

Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 5

Liz Mois, Oregon jr. 5

Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. 5

Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 4

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. 4

Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 4

Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. 4

Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. 3

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. 3

Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. 3

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. 2

Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 2

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. 2

Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. 2

Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 2

Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 2

Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. 2

Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. 2

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. 2

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. 2

Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 2

Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. 2

Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 2

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. 2

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo 2

Jasmine Badon, Polo sr. 1

Brenna Bell, Fulton sr. 1

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 1

McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. 1

Lacey Eissens, West Carroll jr. 1

Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 1

Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. 1

Resse Germann, Fulton fr. 1

Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. 1

Ella Ingram, Forreston so. 1

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 1

Emily Kane, Fulton so. 1

Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. 1

Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. 1

Dana Merriman, Amboy sr. 1

Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 1

Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. 1

Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. 1

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. 1

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 1

Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. 1

Jersey Thomas, Rock Falls jr. 1

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 1

PITCHING RECORDS

Mia Trampel, Oregon sr. 13-5

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 11-4

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 11-5

Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 10-2

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 10-3

Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 9-3

Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 8-1

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. 8-2

Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 7-1

Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 7-2

Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 7-5

Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 7-7

Teegan Germann, Fulton sr. 6-2

Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 6-3

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 6-8

Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 5-1

Jess Johns, Newman so. 5-4

Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. 5-7

Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 5-9

Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 4-3

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 4-4

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 2-8

Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. 2-11

Ariel Hernandez, Rock Falls fr. 1-1

Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. 1-1

Domynique Lego, West Carroll fr. 1-2

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 1-3

Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 0-3

Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 0-7

ERA

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 0.80

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 1.38

Mia Trampel, Oregon sr. 1.64

Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 1.76

Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 2.13

Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 2.31

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 2.46

Jenica Stoner, Eastland so. 2.74

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. 2.82

Addison Burkholder, Eastland sr. 3.25

Jess Johns, Newman so. 3.44

Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 3.44

Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 3.54

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 3.55

Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 3.82

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 3.98

Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 4.01

Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 4.52

Teegan Germann, Fulton sr. 4.60

Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 4.93

Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 5.53

Karlea Frey, Polo so. 5.53

Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 5.85

Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. 5.92

Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 5.92

Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. 7.00

Ariel Hernandez, Rock Falls fr. 7.00

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 7.83

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 8.45

Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 12.81

Domynique Lego, West Carroll fr. 15.37

Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. 16.73

INNINGS PITCHED

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 134

Mia Trampel, Oregon sr. 119 2/3

Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 115

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 110 1/3

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 96 1/3

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 96

Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 87 2/3

Addison Burkholder, Eastland sr. 77 2/3

Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 76

Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 74 1/3

Jenica Stoner, Eastland so. 69

Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 64 2/3

Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. 62 2/3

Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 62 2/3

Jess Johns, Newman so. 61

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 58

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 58

Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 57 2/3

Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. 57

Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 55

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. 54 2/3

Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 54

Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 52 2/3

Teegan Germann, Fulton sr. 45 2/3

Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 40 1/3

Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 33 1/3

Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 29 2/3

Karlea Frey, Polo so. 25 1/3

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 19 2/3

Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. 19 2/3

Domynique Lego, West Carroll fr. 13 2/3

Ariel Hernandez, Rock Falls fr. 10

STRIKEOUTS

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 175

Mia Trampel, Oregon sr. 175

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 164

Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 158

Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 134

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 131

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 130

Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 117

Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. 98

Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 82

Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 81

Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 80

Addison Burkholder, Eastland sr. 77

Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 77

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 69

Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 66

Jess Johns, Newman so. 62

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. 60

Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 47

Jenica Stoner, Eastland so. 45

Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 44

Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. 39

Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 39

Teegan Germann, Fulton sr. 35

Karlea Frey, Polo so. 28

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 27

Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 21

Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 20

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 17

Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. 17

Ariel Hernandez, Rock Falls fr. 12

Domynique Lego, West Carroll fr. 10

WALKS

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 58

Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 57

Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. 45

Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 45

Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. 41

Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 40

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. 35

Domynique Lego, West Carroll fr. 34

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 33

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 31

Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 29

Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 29

Teegan Germann, Fulton sr. 26

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 26

Addison Burkholder, Eastland sr. 25

Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 24

Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 23

Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. 23

Jess Johns, Newman so. 22

Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 22

Mia Trampel, Oregon sr. 21

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 19

Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 19

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 18

Jenica Stoner, Eastland so. 16

Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 15

Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 14

Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 13

Karlea Frey, Polo so. 11

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 8

Ariel Hernandez, Rock Falls fr. 8

Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 4

