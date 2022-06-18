Softball: 2022 Sauk Valley Media All-Area Team

FIRST TEAM
Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. P/OF – She hit .531, with a .681 on-base percentage (2nd in area), 1.286 slugging percentage (led area), and 1.967 on-base plus slugging (led area). She had 26 hits in 49 at-bats (she walked 17 times, with 14 of those intentional), and had 32 runs and 28 RBIs; she finished with four doubles, three triples and nine home runs (tied for area lead). In the circle, she was 7-1 with a 2.31 ERA in 57 2/3 innings, with 82 strikeouts and 23 walks. Boelens was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 1A team, and a first-team all-NUIC South selection.
Carlin Brady, Newman jr. C – She hit .407, with a .543 on-base percentage, .630 slugging percentage, and 1.173 on-base plus slugging. She had 23 hits, including nine doubles and two triples, and scored 14 runs with 22 RBIs. She was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 1A team, and a second-team all-Three Rivers East selection.
Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 3B – She hit .453, with a .558 on-base percentage, .916 slugging percentage, and 1.474 on-base plus slugging. She had 43 hits in 95 at-bats, scored 43 runs and had 39 RBIs.; she finished with 14 doubles, nine triples (led area) and four home runs. Broshous was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 1A team, and a first-team all-NUIC South selection.
Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. P/CF – She hit .527, with a .710 on-base percentage (led area), .882 slugging percentage, and 1.592 on-base plus slugging. She had 49 hits in 93 at-bats, and had 52 runs (tied for area lead) and 21 RBIs. She had 11 doubles, eight triples (2nd in area) and two home runs to help lead the Cardinals to the state finals for the first time in program history. In the circle, she was 10-2 with a 1.76 ERA in 87 2/3 innings, with 117 strikeouts and just 14 walks. Erdmann was a first-team All-State pick on the ICA 1A team, and was named the NUIC South MVP.
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. SS/CF – She hit .528, with a .592 on-base percentage, .722 slugging percentage, and 1.314 on-base plus slugging. She had 57 hits (2nd in area) in 108 at-bats, with 36 runs and 17 RBIs; she finished with 11 doubles, two triples and two home runs. Howard was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. SS/CF – She hit .354, with a .414 on-base percentage, .519 slugging percentage, and .933 on-base plus slugging. She had 28 hits in 79 at-bats, with 25 runs and 16 RBIs; she finished with two doubles, a triple and three home runs. Jacobs was a second-team all-Western Big 6 pick.
Jaden Johnson, Erie-Prophetstown sr. OF – She hit .500, with a .565 on-base percentage, .833 slugging percentage, and 1.398 on-base plus slugging. She had 27 hits in 54 at-bats, with 21 runs and 23 RBIs; she finished with eight doubles, two triples and two home runs. Johnson was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 2A team, and a Three Rivers West unanimous first-team selection.
Aylah Jones, Erie-Prophetstown jr. P – She hit .327, with a .413 on-base percentage, .618 slugging percentage, and 1.031 on-base plus slugging. She had 18 hits in 55 at-bats, with 22 runs and nine RBIs; she finished with three doubles, five triples and a home run. In the circle, she was 11-4 (tied for 2nd in wins) with a 1.38 ERA (2nd in area) in 96 1/3 innings, with 164 strikeouts and 19 walks. Jones was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 2A team, and a Three Rivers West unanimous first-team selection.
Liz Mois, Oregon jr. C/OF – She hit .487, with a .513 on-base percentage, .814 slugging percentage, and 1.327 on-base plus slugging. She had 55 hits in 113 at-bats (tied for area lead), with 34 runs and 53 RBIs (led area); she finished with 12 doubles, five triples and five home runs. Mois was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 2A team, and a first-team all-Big Northern selection.
Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. P/1B – She hit .560, with a .616 on-base percentage, .800 slugging percentage, and 1.416 on-base plus slugging. She had 42 hits in 75 at-bats, with 22 runs and 20 RBIs; she finished with 11 doubles, two triples and a home run. In the circle, she was 7-5 with a 4.52 ERA in 74 1/3 innings, with 77 strikeouts and 22 walks. Palumbo was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 3A team, and a first-team all-Western Big 6 selection.
Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 1B – She hit .559, with a .610 on-base percentage, .860 slugging percentage, and 1.470 on-base plus slugging. She had 52 hits in 93 at-bats, with 37 runs and 43 RBIs; she finished with six doubles, two triples and six home runs. Phillips was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.
Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. SS – She hit .469, with a .528 on-base percentage, .690 slugging percentage, and 1.218 on-base plus slugging. She had 53 hits in 113 at-bats (tied for area lead), with 44 runs and 33 RBIs; she finished with 11 doubles, one triple and four home runs. Suter was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. P – She hit .412, with a .525 on-base percentage, .896 slugging percentage, and 1.422 on-base plus slugging. She had 40 hits in 97 at-bats, with 39 runs and 31 RBIs; she finished with 16 doubles (tied for 2nd in area), two triples and nine home runs (tied for area lead). In the circle, she was 11-5 (tied for 2nd in wins) with a 2.46 ERA in 134 innings (led area), with 175 strikeouts (tied for area lead) and 31 walks. Thatcher was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.
Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. SS/P – SVM’s Player of the Year hit .586 (led area), with a .607 on-base percentage, 1.111 slugging percentage (2nd in area), and 1.719 on-base plus slugging (2nd in area). She had 58 hits (led area) in 99 at-bats, with 52 runs (tied for area lead) and 46 RBIs (2nd in area); she finished with 17 doubles (led area), four triples and nine home runs (tied for area lead). In the circle, she was 8-1 with a 3.44 ERA in 55 innings, with 81 strikeouts and 19 walks. Tourtillott was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 3A team, and a first-team all-Big Northern selection.
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. P/SS – She hit .566 (2nd in area), with a .605 on-base percentage, .792 slugging percentage, and 1.397 on-base plus slugging. She had 43 hits in 76 at-bats, with 31 runs and 18 RBIs; she finished with 16 doubles (tied for 2nd in area) and a triple. In the circle, she was 10-3 with a 0.80 ERA (led area) in 96 innings, with 130 strikeouts and 26 walks. Waldschmidt was a second-team All-State pick on the ICA 1A team, and a Three Rivers East unanimous first-team selection.
SECOND TEAM
Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. OF – She hit .344, with a .500 on-base percentage, .563 slugging percentage, and 1.063 on-base plus slugging. She had 22 hits in 64 at-bats, with 20 runs and 18 RBIs; she finished with five doubles and three home runs. Dittmar was a second-team all-Western Big 6 pick.
Madison Duhon, Newman so. CF – She hit .360, with a .512 on-base percentage, .563 slugging percentage, and 1.075 on-base plus slugging. She had 27 hits, including 10 doubles and a triple, and had 31 runs and eight RBIs. Duhon was a third-team All-State pick on the ICA 1A team, and a first-team Three Rivers East selection.
Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. CF – She hit .514, with a .532 on-base percentage, .676 slugging percentage, and 1.208 on-base plus slugging. She had 38 hits in 74 at-bats, with 26 runs and eight RBIs; she finished with seven doubles, a triple and a home run. Foster was a first-team all-NUIC South selection.
Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. P/IF – She hit .308, with a .433 on-base percentage, .410 slugging percentage and .843 on-base plus slugging. She had 24 hits in 78 at-bats, with eight runs and 20 RBIs; she finished with five doubles and a triple. In the circle, she was 7-7 with a 2.13 ERA in 115 innings, with 158 strikeouts and 29 walks. Jarrett was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.
Jess Johns, Newman sophomore P/IF – She hit .342, with a .400 on-base percentage, .565 slugging percentage, and .965 on-base plus slugging. She had 26 hits, including five doubles and two triples, and had 19 runs and 17 RBIs. In the circle, she was 5-4 with a 3.44 ERA in 61 innings, with 62 strikeouts and 22 walks. Johns was a third-team All-State pick in the ICA 1A team, and a second-team all-Three Rivers East selection.
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. SS/2B – She hit .407, with a .467 on-base percentage, .753 slugging percentage, and 1.220 on-base plus slugging. She had 33 hits in 81 at-bats, with 26 runs and 29 RBIs; she finished with six doubles, two triples and six home runs. Johnson was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.
Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. 3B – She hit .355, with a .440 on-base percentage, .532 slugging percentage, and .972 on-base plus slugging. She had 22 hits in 62 at-bats, with 16 runs and 18 RBIs; she finished with five doubles and two home runs. Leigh was an honorable mention all-Western Big 6 selection.
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. 3B/OF – She hit .382, with a .404 on-base percentage, .545 slugging percentage, and .949 on-base plus slugging. She had 42 hits in 110 at-bats, with 24 runs and 30 RBIs; she finished with six doubles and four home runs. Morgan was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.
Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. IF/P – She hit .505, with a .554 on-base percentage, .725 slugging percentage, and 1.279 on-base plus slugging. She had 46 hits in 91 at-bats, with 29 runs and 31 RBIs; she finished with 12 doubles, a triple and two home runs. In the circle, she was 6-3 with a 5.85 ERA in 52 2/3 innings, with 39 strikeouts and 15 walks. Sayler was a first-team all-Three Rivers East pick.
Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. C – She hit .396, with a .441 on-base percentage, .525 slugging percentage, and .966 on-base plus slugging. She had 40 hits in 101 at-bats, with 33 runs and 17 RBIs; she finished with five doubles and four triples. Smith was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. P – She hit .483, with a .536 on-base percentage, .644 slugging percentage, and 1.180 on-base plus slugging. She had 42 hits in 87 at-bats, with 25 runs and 31 RBIs; she finished with 10 doubles and two triples. In the circle, she was 6-8 with a 3.55 ERA in 110 1/3 innings, with 131 strikeouts and 33 walks. Smith was a first-team all-Three Rivers East pick.
Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. P/1B – She hit .354, with a .463 on-base percentage, .523 slugging percentage, and .986 on-base plus slugging. She had 23 hits in 65 at-bats, with 13 runs and 15 RBIs; she finished with five doubles and two home runs. In the circle, she was 7-2 with a 4.01 ERA in 64 2/3 innings, with 80 strikeouts and 24 walks. Stingley was a second-team all-Western Big 6 pick.
Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 2B – She hit .409, with a .486 on-base percentage, .667 slugging percentage, and 1.153 on-base plus slugging. She had 38 hits in 93 at-bats, with 31 runs and 39 RBIs; she finished with six doubles, three triples and four home runs. Suter was an honorable mention all-Big Northern pick.
Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. P/C/1B – She hit .465, with a .509 on-base percentage, .535 slugging percentage, and 1.044 on-base plus slugging. She had 46 hits in 99 at-bats, with 24 runs and 26 RBIs; she finished with five doubles and a triple. In the circle, she was 9-3 with a 4.93 ERA in 54 innings, with 44 strikeouts and 13 walks. Trampel was a second-team all-Big Northern selection.
Mia Trampel, Oregon sr. P – She was 13-5 (led area in wins) with a save, and had a 1.64 ERA in 119 2/3 innings (2nd in area), with 175 strikeouts (tied for area lead) and 21 walks. Trampel was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.
HONORABLE MENTION
Amboy – Hannah Blanton, Kaysi Schaeffer, Tyrah Vaessen
AFC – Jessica Milligan
Bureau Valley – Darla Kepner, Lesleigh Maynard
Dixon – Izzi McCommons, Bailey Tegeler
Eastland – Addison Burkholder, Jocelyn Green, Gracie Steidinger, Jenica Stoner, Chloe Sweitzer
Erie-Prophetstown – Emma Davis, Jaylynn Hamilton, Mya Jones, Sydney Schwartz
Forreston – Brooke Boettner, Hailey Greenfield, Jenna Greenfield, Alaina Miller
Fulton – Brenna Bell, Brooklyn Brennan, Annaka Hackett, Addison Hartman, Madyson Luskey
Milledgeville – Maliah Grenoble, Rylee Matthews, Marissa Sturrup
Morrison – Bella Duncan, Jordan Eads, Marissa Folkers
Newman – Sophia Ely, Amiya Rodriguez
Oregon – Ella Dannhorn, Bella Koertner
Polo – Maddi Jones, Natalie Nelson, Lindee Poper, Sydnei Rahn
Rock Falls – Savanna Fritz, Patty Teague, Abby Whiles
Sterling – Marley Sechrest, Carley Sullivan
West Carroll – Aspen Eizenga, Tori Moshure, Emily Watkins
FINAL STATS LEADERBOARD
BATTING AVERAGE
Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. .586
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. .566
Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. .560
Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. .559
Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. .558
Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. .531
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. .528
Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. .527
Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. .514
Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. .505
Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. .500
Liz Mois, Oregon jr. .487
Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. .484
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. .483
Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. .469
Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. .465
Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. .453
Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. .451
Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. .421
Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. .413
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. .412
Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. .409
Carlin Brady, Newman jr. .407
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. .407
Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. .404
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. .400
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. .400
Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. .396
Emily Watkins, West Carroll sr. .386
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. .382
Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. .371
Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. .370
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. .367
Madison Duhon, Newman so. .360
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. .359
Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. .358
Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. .355
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. .354
Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. .354
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. .353
Chloe Sweitzer, Eastland sr. .352
Karlea Frey, Polo so. .350
Abbey Skiles, West Carroll jr. .349
Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. .348
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. .347
Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. .346
Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. .344
Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. .343
Jess Johns, Newman so. .342
Gracie Steidinger, Eastland so. .340
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. .333
Maddi Jones, Polo sr. .333
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. .329
Jenica Stoner, Eastland so. .328
Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville so. .327
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. .327
Jasmyn Ludewig, Polo jr. .320
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. .319
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. .312
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. .312
Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. .310
Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. .308
McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. .306
Sophia Ely, Newman so. .300
Maeve Larson, Amboy so. .300
Erika Rice, West Carroll sr. .295
Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. .293
Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. .292
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. .292
Lindee Poper, Polo jr. .290
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo .290
Kelsey Crimmins, Fulton sr. .286
Tori Moshure, West Carroll jr. .284
Aspen Eizenga, West Carroll sr. .277
Brenna Bell, Fulton sr. .275
Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley jr. .273
Dana Merriman, Amboy sr. .265
Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. .263
Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. .256
Lily Smith, Milledgeville jr. .255
Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. .250
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll jr. .250
Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town jr. .250
Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. .247
Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. .245
Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley so. .243
Emily Kane, Fulton so. .242
Resse Germann, Fulton fr. .241
Ariana Nielsen, Fulton jr. .241
Kaysi Schaeffer, Amboy fr. .239
Breanna Kloster, Forreston sr. .232
Natalie Nelson, Polo sr. .228
Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. .226
Ella Ingram, Forreston so. .225
Ally Bruggenwirth, Fulton jr. .222
Amy Hughes, Fulton jr. .222
Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. .220
Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. .220
Holli Miller, Dixon sr. .219
Addison Shaw, Amboy so. .219
Kyra Stoller, Bureau Valley sr. .213
Maddison Morgan, Rock Falls fr. .212
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. .212
Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy fr. .209
Morgan Leslie, Dixon sr. .204
Ava Valk, Dixon so. .203
Jasmine Badon, Polo sr. .200
Nevaeh Houston, Forreston so. .200
Emersyn Noble, Amboy fr. .200
ON-BASE PERCENTAGE
Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. .710
Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. .681
Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. .620
Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. .616
Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. .610
Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. .607
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. .605
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. .592
Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. .565
Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. .560
Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. .558
Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. .554
Carlin Brady, Newman jr. .543
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. .536
Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. .534
Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. .533
Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. .532
Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. .528
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. .525
Liz Mois, Oregon jr. .513
Madison Duhon, Newman .512
Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. .512
Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. .509
Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. .500
Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. .500
Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. .500
Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. .488
Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. .486
Jenica Stoner, Eastland so. .483
Jasmyn Ludewig, Polo jr. .469
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. .467
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. .467
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. .463
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. .463
Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. .463
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. .458
Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. .456
Karlea Frey, Polo so. .451
Ella Ingram, Forreston so. .451
Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. .443
Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. .441
Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. .440
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo .436
Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. .433
Chloe Sweitzer, Eastland sr. .432
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. .431
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. .430
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. .429
Gracie Steidinger, Eastland so. .426
Dana Merriman, Amboy sr. .419
Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. .416
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. .414
Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. .414
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. .413
Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. .408
Resse Germann, Fulton fr. .405
Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. .404
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. .404
Brenna Bell, Fulton sr. .403
Jess Johns, Newman so. .400
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. .396
Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy fr. .395
Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville so. .393
Kaysi Schaeffer, Amboy fr. .391
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. .388
Maddi Jones, Polo sr. .382
Natalie Nelson, Polo sr. .380
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. .380
Sophia Ely, Newman so. .373
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. .373
Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. .370
Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. .366
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. .363
McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. .359
Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley jr. .351
Maeve Larson, Amboy so. .350
Lindee Poper, Polo jr. .343
Kelsey Crimmins, Fulton sr. .333
Maddison Morgan, Rock Falls fr. .333
Lily Smith, Milledgeville jr. .328
Olivia Mowery, Dixon jr. .325
Jasmine Badon, Polo sr. .323
Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. .323
Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. .322
Ava Valk, Dixon so. .322
Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. .317
Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley so. .317
Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. .313
Addison Shaw, Amboy so. .313
Kora Garren, Amboy jr. .310
Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town jr. .308
Braelyn Velez, Polo sr. .308
Ariana Nielsen, Fulton jr. .305
Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town .304
Ally Bruggenwirth, Fulton jr. .300
SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 1.286
Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 1.111
Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. .916
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. .896
Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. .882
Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. .860
Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. .833
Liz Mois, Oregon jr. .814
Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. .800
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. .792
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. .753
Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. .725
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. .722
Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. .698
Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. .690
Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. .688
Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. .685
Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. .676
Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. .667
Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. .657
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. .644
Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. .641
Carlin Brady, Newman jr. .630
Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. .620
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. .618
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. .617
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo .613
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. .600
Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. .589
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. .581
Jess Johns, Newman so. .565
Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. .563
Madison Duhon, Newman .563
Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. .557
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. .545
Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. .535
Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. .532
Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. .525
Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. .524
Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. .523
Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. .522
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. .519
Maddi Jones, Polo sr. .508
Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. .500
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. .500
Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. .494
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. .479
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. .459
Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. .457
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. .447
Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. .434
McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. .424
Karlea Frey, Polo so. .417
Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. .413
Dana Merriman, Amboy sr. .412
Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. .410
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. .408
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. .406
Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. .397
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. .393
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. .391
Ella Ingram, Forreston so. .380
Resse Germann, Fulton fr. .379
Maeve Larson, Amboy so. .375
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. .375
Brenna Bell, Fulton sr. .373
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. .365
Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville so. .364
Jasmyn Ludewig, Polo jr. .360
Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. .358
Sophia Ely, Newman so. .343
Emily Kane, Fulton so. .339
Lindee Poper, Polo jr. .339
Kaysi Schaeffer, Amboy fr. .326
Kelsey Crimmins, Fulton sr. .321
Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. .308
Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. .300
ON-BASE + SLUGGING
Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 1.967
Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 1.719
Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 1.592
Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 1.474
Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 1.470
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 1.422
Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 1.416
Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. 1.398
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 1.397
Liz Mois, Oregon jr. 1.327
Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. 1.318
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. 1.314
Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 1.279
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. 1.220
Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. 1.218
Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. 1.208
Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. 1.185
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 1.180
Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. 1.174
Carlin Brady, Newman jr. 1.173
Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 1.153
Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. 1.146
Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. 1.132
Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. 1.123
Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 1.092
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. 1.081
Madison Duhon, Newman so. 1.075
Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. 1.063
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo 1.049
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. 1.044
Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 1.044
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 1.031
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. 1.031
Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 1.014
Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. .973
Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. .986
Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. .972
Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. .966
Jess Johns, Newman so. .965
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. .949
Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. .943
Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. .938
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. .937
Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. .934
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. .933
Maddi Jones, Polo sr. .890
Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. .890
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. .877
Karlea Frey, Polo so. .868
Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. .865
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. .863
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. .858
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. .847
Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. .843
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. .837
Ella Ingram, Forreston so. .831
Dana Merriman, Amboy sr. .831
Jasmyn Ludewig, Polo jr. .829
Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. .817
Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. .811
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. .790
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. .786
Resse Germann, Fulton fr. .785
McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. .783
Brenna Bell, Fulton sr. .776
Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville so. .757
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. .739
Maeve Larson, Amboy so. .725
Kaysi Schaeffer, Amboy fr. .717
Sophia Ely, Newman so. .716
Lindee Poper, Polo jr. .682
Natalie Nelson, Polo sr. .678
Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. .678
Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. .675
Kelsey Crimmins, Fulton sr. .655
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. .642
Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy fr. .628
Emily Kane, Fulton so. .627
Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley jr. .624
Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. .622
Lily Smith, Milledgeville jr. .619
Jasmine Badon, Polo sr. .614
Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley so. .614
Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. .601
Ariana Nielsen, Fulton jr. .583
Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town jr. .579
Maddison Morgan, Rock Falls fr. .575
Addison Shaw, Amboy so. .563
Braelyn Velez, Polo sr. .563
Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town .560
Ava Valk, Dixon so. .552
Kyra Stoller, Bureau Valley sr. .551
Jersey Thomas, Rock Falls jr. .539
Amy Hughes, Fulton jr. .536
Nevaeh Houston, Forreston so. .534
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. .529
Olivia Mowery, Dixon jr. .528
Ally Bruggenwirth, Fulton jr. .522
Breanna Kloster, Forreston sr. .521
Holli Miller, Dixon sr. .515
Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. .500
AT-BATS
Liz Mois, Oregon jr. 113
Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. 113
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. 110
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. 108
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. 105
Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. 101
Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 99
Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 99
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. 98
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 97
Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 95
Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. 95
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 94
Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 93
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. 93
Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 93
Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 93
Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. 92
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. 92
Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. 92
Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 91
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 87
Jersey Thomas, Rock Falls jr. 87
Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. 86
McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. 85
Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. 85
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. 85
Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. 84
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. 81
Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. 80
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. 80
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. 79
Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 78
Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 75
Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 75
Kyra Stoller, Bureau Valley sr. 75
Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. 74
Ava Valk, Dixon so. 74
Ella Ingram, Forreston so. 71
Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. 71
Breanna Kloster, Forreston sr. 69
Olivia Mowery, Dixon jr. 69
Nevaeh Frey, Sterling so. 68
Tori Moshure, West Carroll jr. 67
Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. 67
Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 65
Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. 64
Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. 64
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 64
Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 63
Abbey Skiles, West Carroll jr. 63
Emily Kane, Fulton so. 62
Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. 62
Lindee Poper, Polo jr. 62
Karlea Frey, Polo so. 60
Nevaeh Houston, Forreston so. 60
Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. 59
Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 59
Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. 58
Natalie Nelson, Polo sr. 57
Emily Watkins, West Carroll sr. 57
Jasmine Badon, Polo sr. 55
Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville so. 55
Carlynn Hackbarth, Milledgeville jr. 55
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 55
Lily Smith, Milledgeville jr. 55
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. 55
Braelyn Velez, Polo sr. 55
Amy Hughes, Fulton jr. 54
Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. 54
Ariana Nielsen, Fulton jr. 54
Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. 53
Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. 53
Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 52
Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 52
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. 51
Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 49
Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 49
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. 49
Morgan Leslie, Dixon sr. 49
Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 48
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 48
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll jr. 48
Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town jr. 48
Aspen Eizenga, West Carroll sr. 47
Kaysi Schaeffer, Amboy fr. 46
Erika Rice, West Carroll sr. 44
Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy fr. 43
Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. 40
Maeve Larson, Amboy so. 40
Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town 39
Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. 39
Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley so. 37
Julia Thormeyer, Sterling jr. 36
Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. 35
Kylee Jensen, Milledgeville so. 35
Dana Merriman, Amboy sr. 34
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. 34
Addison Hicks, Bureau Valley sr. 33
Maddison Morgan, Rock Falls fr. 33
Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley jr. 33
Liana Ledergerber, Bureau Valley jr. 32
Holli Miller, Dixon sr. 32
Taylor Sarber, Milledgeville fr. 32
Addison Shaw, Amboy so. 32
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo 31
HITS
Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 58
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. 57
Liz Mois, Oregon jr. 55
Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. 53
Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 52
Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 49
Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. 48
Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 46
Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 46
Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 43
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 43
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. 42
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. 42
Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 42
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 42
Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. 40
Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. 40
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 40
Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. 38
Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 38
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. 36
Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. 34
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. 33
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. 33
Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. 32
Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. 32
Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. 31
Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 31
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 30
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. 29
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. 28
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. 28
Madison Duhon, Newman 27
Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. 27
Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 26
McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. 26
Jess Johns, Newman so. 26
Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. 26
Chloe Sweitzer, Eastland sr. 25
Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 24
Carlin Brady, Newman jr. 23
Jocelyn Green, Eastland jr. 23
Mallory Misiewicz, Eastland jr. 23
Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. 23
Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 23
Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. 22
Sophia Ely, Newman so. 22
Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. 22
Abbey Skiles, West Carroll jr. 22
Jenica Stoner, Eastland so. 22
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. 22
Emily Watkins, West Carroll sr. 22
Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. 21
Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 21
Karlea Frey, Polo so. 21
Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 21
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. 21
Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. 21
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 20
Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. 19
Tori Moshure, West Carroll jr. 19
Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville so. 18
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 18
Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 18
Lindee Poper, Polo jr. 18
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. 17
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. 17
Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. 17
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 16
Ella Ingram, Forreston so. 16
Breanna Kloster, Forreston sr. 16
Kyra Stoller, Bureau Valley sr. 16
Emily Kane, Fulton so. 15
Ava Valk, Dixon so. 15
Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 14
Lily Smith, Milledgeville jr. 14
Jersey Thomas, Rock Falls jr. 14
Aspen Eizenga, West Carroll sr. 13
Nevaeh Frey, Sterling so. 13
Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. 13
Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. 13
Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 13
Olivia Mowery, Dixon jr. 13
Natalie Nelson, Polo sr. 13
Ariana Nielsen, Fulton jr. 13
Erika Rice, West Carroll sr. 13
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll jr. 12
Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 12
Nevaeh Houston, Forreston so. 12
Amy Hughes, Fulton jr. 12
Maeve Larson, Amboy so. 12
Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town jr. 12
Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. 12
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. 12
Jasmine Badon, Polo sr. 11
Kaysi Schaeffer, Amboy fr. 11
Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. 10
Morgan Leslie, Dixon sr. 10
Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. 10
Braelyn Velez, Polo sr. 10
RUNS
Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 52
Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 52
Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. 45
Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. 45
Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. 44
Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 43
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. 43
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 39
Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 37
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. 36
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. 36
Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. 34
Liz Mois, Oregon jr. 34
Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. 33
Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 32
Madison Duhon, Newman 31
Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 31
Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 31
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 31
Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 29
Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. 26
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. 26
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. 26
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. 25
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 25
Addison Burkholder, Eastland sr. 24
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. 24
Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 24
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. 22
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 22
Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. 22
Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 22
Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. 21
Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. 21
Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. 21
Jersey Thomas, Rock Falls jr. 21
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 21
Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 20
Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. 20
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 19
Jess Johns, Newman so. 19
Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 18
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. 17
Ella Ingram, Forreston so. 17
Natalie Nelson, Polo sr. 17
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. 17
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 17
McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. 16
Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. 16
Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. 16
Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. 16
Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. 15
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. 15
Carlin Brady, Newman jr. 14
Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. 14
Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville so. 14
Jasmine Badon, Polo sr. 13
Nevaeh Frey, Sterling so. 13
Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. 13
Amy Hughes, Fulton jr. 13
Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 13
Maeve Larson, Amboy so. 13
Olivia Mowery, Dixon jr. 13
Ariana Nielsen, Fulton jr. 13
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. 13
Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 13
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo 13
Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. 12
Morgan Leslie, Dixon sr. 12
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. 12
Breanna Kloster, Forreston sr. 11
Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. 11
Tori Moshure, West Carroll jr. 11
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. 11
Braelyn Velez, Polo sr. 11
Karlea Frey, Polo so. 10
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. 10
Nevaeh Houston, Forreston so. 10
Lindee Poper, Polo jr. 10
Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. 10
Abbey Skiles, West Carroll jr. 10
Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy fr. 10
RBIs
Liz Mois, Oregon jr. 53
Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 46
Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 43
Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 39
Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 39
Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. 33
Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. 31
Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 31
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 31
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 31
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. 30
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. 29
Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 28
Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 26
Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. 24
Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. 23
Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. 23
Carlin Brady, Newman jr. 22
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. 22
Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 22
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. 21
Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 21
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. 21
Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. 21
Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 20
Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 20
Karlea Frey, Polo so. 19
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 19
Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 18
Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. 18
Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. 18
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 18
Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 17
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. 17
Jess Johns, Newman so. 17
Breanna Kloster, Forreston sr. 17
Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. 17
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. 17
Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. 17
McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. 16
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. 16
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. 16
Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. 16
Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. 16
Sophia Ely, Newman so. 15
Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 15
Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. 14
Kyra Stoller, Bureau Valley sr. 14
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. 13
Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. 13
Lindee Poper, Polo jr. 13
Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. 13
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 13
Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. 12
Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 12
Ava Valk, Dixon so. 12
Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. 11
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll jr. 11
Amy Hughes, Fulton jr. 11
Ella Ingram, Forreston so. 11
Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. 11
Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 11
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. 11
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. 11
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo 11
Emily Kane, Fulton so. 10
Erika Rice, West Carroll sr. 10
Jersey Thomas, Rock Falls jr. 10
DOUBLES
Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 17
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 16
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 16
Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 14
Liz Mois, Oregon jr. 12
Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 12
Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 11
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. 11
Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 11
Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. 11
Madison Duhon, Newman 10
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 10
Jenica Stoner, Eastland so. 10
Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. 9
Carlin Brady, Newman jr. 9
Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. 9
Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. 8
McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. 7
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. 7
Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. 7
Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. 7
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. 7
Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 6
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. 6
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. 6
Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 6
Abbey Skiles, West Carroll jr. 6
Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 6
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. 6
Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. 5
Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. 5
Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 5
Jess Johns, Newman so. 5
Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 5
Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. 5
Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. 5
Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. 5
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. 5
Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. 5
Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 5
Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 5
Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 4
Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 4
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 4
Karlea Frey, Polo so. 4
Nevaeh Houston, Forreston so. 4
Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. 4
Rylee Matthews, Milledgeville sr. 4
Natalie Nelson, Polo sr. 4
Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. 4
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. 4
Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. 4
Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. 4
Jersey Thomas, Rock Falls jr. 4
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 4
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo 4
Kalee Carlson, Bureau Valley sr. 3
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. 3
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston jr. 3
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. 3
Amy Hughes, Fulton jr. 3
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 3
Emily Kane, Fulton so. 3
Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town 3
Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. 3
Lindee Poper, Polo jr. 3
Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. 3
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. 3
TRIPLES
Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 9
Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 8
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 5
Liz Mois, Oregon jr. 5
Arianne Smith, Dixon sr. 4
Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 4
Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 3
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. 3
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston so. 3
Ella Ingram, Forreston so. 3
Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. 3
Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 3
Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. 2
Carlin Brady, Newman jr. 2
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. 2
Jess Johns, Newman so. 2
Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. 2
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. 2
Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. 2
Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. 2
Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 2
Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 2
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. 2
Abbey Skiles, West Carroll jr. 2
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 2
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon fr. 2
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 2
Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. 1
Emma Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 1
Madison Duhon, Newman 1
Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 1
Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. 1
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls jr. 1
Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. 1
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town fr. 1
Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 1
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. 1
Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 1
Emily Kane, Fulton so. 1
Maeve Larson, Amboy so. 1
Izzi McCommons, Dixon sr. 1
Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. 1
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. 1
Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. 1
Erika Rice, West Carroll sr. 1
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. 1
Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 1
Kaysi Schaeffer, Amboy fr. 1
Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. 1
Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley so. 1
Kyra Stoller, Bureau Valley sr. 1
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 1
Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. 1
Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. 1
Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 1
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. 1
Braelyn Velez, Polo sr. 1
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 1
HOME RUNS
Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 9
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 9
Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 9
Brooke Boettner, Forreston jr. 6
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls jr. 6
Ana-Kate Phillips, Dixon jr. 6
Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 5
Liz Mois, Oregon jr. 5
Patty Teague, Rock Falls jr. 5
Rylee Broshous, Forreston jr. 4
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls jr. 4
Jesse Suter, Oregon sr. 4
Reilee Suter, Oregon jr. 4
Katie Dittmar, Sterling jr. 3
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling jr. 3
Darla Kepner, Bureau Valley sr. 3
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon fr. 2
Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 2
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls jr. 2
Jaden Johnson, Erie-P’town sr. 2
Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 2
Mya Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 2
Ellie Leigh, Sterling jr. 2
Madyson Luskey, Fulton so. 2
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls so. 2
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman fr. 2
Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 2
Marley Sechrest, Sterling fr. 2
Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 2
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy fr. 2
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo 2
Jasmine Badon, Polo sr. 1
Brenna Bell, Fulton sr. 1
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 1
McKinley Canady, Bureau Valley fr. 1
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll jr. 1
Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 1
Emma Foster, Milledgeville jr. 1
Resse Germann, Fulton fr. 1
Annaka Hackett, Fulton so. 1
Ella Ingram, Forreston so. 1
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 1
Emily Kane, Fulton so. 1
Bella Koertner, Oregon sr. 1
Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley fr. 1
Dana Merriman, Amboy sr. 1
Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 1
Sydnei Rahn, Polo so. 1
Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls so. 1
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town so. 1
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 1
Carley Sullivan, Sterling fr. 1
Jersey Thomas, Rock Falls jr. 1
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 1
PITCHING RECORDS
Mia Trampel, Oregon sr. 13-5
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 11-4
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 11-5
Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 10-2
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 10-3
Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 9-3
Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 8-1
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. 8-2
Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 7-1
Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 7-2
Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 7-5
Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 7-7
Teegan Germann, Fulton sr. 6-2
Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 6-3
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 6-8
Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 5-1
Jess Johns, Newman so. 5-4
Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. 5-7
Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 5-9
Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 4-3
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 4-4
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 2-8
Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. 2-11
Ariel Hernandez, Rock Falls fr. 1-1
Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. 1-1
Domynique Lego, West Carroll fr. 1-2
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 1-3
Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 0-3
Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 0-7
ERA
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 0.80
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 1.38
Mia Trampel, Oregon sr. 1.64
Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 1.76
Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 2.13
Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 2.31
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 2.46
Jenica Stoner, Eastland so. 2.74
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. 2.82
Addison Burkholder, Eastland sr. 3.25
Jess Johns, Newman so. 3.44
Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 3.44
Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 3.54
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 3.55
Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 3.82
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 3.98
Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 4.01
Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 4.52
Teegan Germann, Fulton sr. 4.60
Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 4.93
Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 5.53
Karlea Frey, Polo so. 5.53
Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 5.85
Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. 5.92
Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 5.92
Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. 7.00
Ariel Hernandez, Rock Falls fr. 7.00
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 7.83
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 8.45
Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 12.81
Domynique Lego, West Carroll fr. 15.37
Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. 16.73
INNINGS PITCHED
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 134
Mia Trampel, Oregon sr. 119 2/3
Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 115
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 110 1/3
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 96 1/3
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 96
Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 87 2/3
Addison Burkholder, Eastland sr. 77 2/3
Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 76
Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 74 1/3
Jenica Stoner, Eastland so. 69
Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 64 2/3
Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. 62 2/3
Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 62 2/3
Jess Johns, Newman so. 61
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 58
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 58
Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 57 2/3
Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. 57
Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 55
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. 54 2/3
Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 54
Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 52 2/3
Teegan Germann, Fulton sr. 45 2/3
Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 40 1/3
Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 33 1/3
Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 29 2/3
Karlea Frey, Polo so. 25 1/3
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 19 2/3
Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. 19 2/3
Domynique Lego, West Carroll fr. 13 2/3
Ariel Hernandez, Rock Falls fr. 10
STRIKEOUTS
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 175
Mia Trampel, Oregon sr. 175
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 164
Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 158
Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 134
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 131
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 130
Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 117
Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. 98
Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 82
Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 81
Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 80
Addison Burkholder, Eastland sr. 77
Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 77
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 69
Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 66
Jess Johns, Newman so. 62
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. 60
Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 47
Jenica Stoner, Eastland so. 45
Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 44
Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. 39
Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 39
Teegan Germann, Fulton sr. 35
Karlea Frey, Polo so. 28
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 27
Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 21
Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 20
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 17
Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. 17
Ariel Hernandez, Rock Falls fr. 12
Domynique Lego, West Carroll fr. 10
WALKS
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville jr. 58
Hannah Blanton, Amboy sr. 57
Addison Hartman, Fulton fr. 45
Kendra Hutchison, Milledgeville fr. 45
Kendal Asay, West Carroll jr. 41
Maddie Eppenstein, West Carroll jr. 40
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston fr. 35
Domynique Lego, West Carroll fr. 34
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley fr. 33
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls jr. 31
Elle Jarrett, Dixon sr. 29
Maddi Jones, Polo sr. 29
Teegan Germann, Fulton sr. 26
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman so. 26
Addison Burkholder, Eastland sr. 25
Sienna Stingley, Sterling so. 24
Nicole Boelens, Polo sr. 23
Baylie Nickel, Amboy sr. 23
Jess Johns, Newman so. 22
Elizabeth Palumbo, Sterling sr. 22
Mia Trampel, Oregon sr. 21
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town jr. 19
Sam Tourtillott, Dixon sr. 19
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls jr. 18
Jenica Stoner, Eastland so. 16
Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley sr. 15
Kara Erdmann, Forreston sr. 14
Lena Trampel, Oregon sr. 13
Karlea Frey, Polo so. 11
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton so. 8
Ariel Hernandez, Rock Falls fr. 8
Alaina Miller, Forreston jr. 4