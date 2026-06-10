Shutter to Think: You win some and ...

Rock Falls’ Maya Kobbeman splashes down in the long jump pit Thursday, May 8, 2025, during the girls Big Northern Conference track meet. (I love how you can clearly see her face and that hand coming from the sand. The backlighting made this that much more beautiful.) (Alex T. Paschal)

Well, ya win some, and you lose some.

Recently the Illinois Press Association handed out their 2025 Editorial Awards and, to use an underused but spectacular baseball term, I received the “Golden Sombrero.’ Which, as I type it out, sounds pretty great. A gilded hat protecting me from the sun as I bask on a beach with a Paloma. But instead of the beach, I got the bench.

Contests are funny. No one wants to be judged … unless it’s by our peers … and not a jury of our peers. I looked back at my submissions this past year and was pretty happy with what I edited my take down to, which goes something like having to chose your 10 favorite children out of 40 or so.

The first 15 are usually easy (this one never cleans his room, that one got a D in English, this other one does nothing all day except want to be fed and diaper changed ... what a burden on society.)

But then you get to the next crop and, dang, it was so sweet when they gave you that bouquet of dandelions, so it’s gonna be harder to slingshot them into the discard pile.

But, alas, you make the picks of the pix that both represent your oeuvre of the year and stand out as being a singular moment in time.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Rock Falls’ Maya Kobbeman splashes down in the long jump pit Thursday, May 8, 2025, during the girls Big Northern Conference track meet. (I love how you can clearly see her face and that hand coming from the sand. The backlighting made this that much more beautiful.) (Alex T. Paschal)

As I said before, I was satisfied with what I had chosen and wanted you, dear readers, to be my peer judge. Let me know what you think, both good and bad. I jotted down a few notes under the cutlines with my opinion on why I think each was a successful photo, FWIW.

The other Shaw photogs, the best in media if you ask me, did quite well at the awards as they are quite deserving.

Shout out to Mark Busch, Scott Anderson, Tiffany Blanchett, Greg Shaver and Gary Middendorf, who document the news, sports and features in much of Northern Illinois, for their continuing hard work and dedication.

Also a special recognition to my co-worker Payton Felix, who brought home two awards, including a first place in Freedom of Information Act reporting. This reporter is punching up in weight class and getting knockouts. Outstanding work.

• Alex T. Paschal is a Shaw Local photographer.