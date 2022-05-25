May 25, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
Softball

Forreston advances to sectional finals with walk-off win

By Ty Reynolds

Forreston's Rylee Broshous gets ready to celebrate with her teammates after she hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Cardinals a 2-1 win over Pearl City in the 1A South Beloit Sectional semifinals on Tuesday. Forreston will play in the sectional final on Friday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Rylee Broshous hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift the Cardinals to a walk-off victory in the 1A South Beloit Sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

It was the third home run of the season for Broshous, to go with a few inside-the-park homers as well.

“I stepped up and I knew I needed to do something. It felt amazing when I hit the ball, I knew it was going over,” Broshous said. “She was holding me up, trying to get me out of rhythm from the mound, so I called timeout and I took a deep breath. I needed to do something, so that’s what I did.”

Brooke Boettner sent the game into extra innings with a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh. Pearl City had led most of the game up to that point after scoring a run in the top of the second.

“I said, ‘If I don’t do it now, then I don’t know if we’re going to have another chance,’” Boettner said. “It just was a nice feeling, because it got us tied.”

Alaina Miller had two hits for Forreston (20-4), and Jenna Greenfield also had a hit. Kara Erdmann allowed one run and six hits in a complete game, striking out nine without a walk.


It was the first extra-inning game of the season for the Cardinals, who will play either Orangeville or Dakota for the sectional title on Friday.

Forreston's Brooke Boettner gets a big hug from Rylee Broshous after she hit a home run ont the bottom of the seventh to tie Pearl City 1-1 and propel the sectional game into extra innings. Broshous returned the favor in the bottom of the 12th inning when she hit a walk-off home run ito give the Cardinals a 2-1 win over Pearl City at the 1A South Beloit Sectional on Tuesday. Forreston will play in the sectional final on Friday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

“I’m at a loss for words. They’re a good team, we’re a good team, but I didn’t think we were going to be in the 12th inning,” Forreston coach Kim Snider said. “It was a pitcher’s duel the whole game, nobody could come up with that big hit, and we had our 2 and 3 hitters come up with some big ones there at the end. But congratulations to Pearl City on their season.”

Forreston's Kara Erdmann pitches against Pearl City in the 1A South Beloit Sectional semifnals on Tuesday. Forreston won the game 2-1 in 12 innings. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Forreston's Rylee Broshous gets ready to celebrate with her teammates after she hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Cardinals a 2-1 win over Pearl City at the 1A South Beloit Sectional on Tuesday. Forreston will play in the sectional final on Friday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Forreston head coach Kim Snider gives Rylee Broshousa big hug after she hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Cardinals a 2-1 win over Pearl City at the 1A South Beloit Sectional on Tuesday. Forreston will play in the sectional final on Friday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Forreston's Aubrey Sanders catches a fly ballfor an out in right field. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

PremiumPrep SportsHigh School SportsGirls SoftballForreston Preps