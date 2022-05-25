Forreston advances to sectional finals with walk-off win

Forreston's Brooke Boettner gets a big hug from Rylee Broshous after she hit a home run ont the bottom of the seventh to tie Pearl City 1-1 and propel the sectional game into extra innings. Broshous returned the favor in the bottom of the 12th inning when she hit a walk-off home run ito give the Cardinals a 2-1 win over Pearl City at the 1A South Beloit Sectional on Tuesday. Forreston will play in the sectional final on Friday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)