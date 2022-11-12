Volleyball: Nerves get the best of Newman in first state tournament appearance

The Newman Comets come off the court after losing to Aquin in a semifinal match Friday morning at the IHSA Class 1A state tournament at Redbird Arena in Normal. After playing tight and tentative due to some first-match nerves, the Comets believe they'll be ready to bounce back in Saturday's third-place match against Norris City-Omaha-Enfield. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)