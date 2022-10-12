Volleyball: Rock Falls visits Oregon in battle for second place in BNC

Rock Falls’ Cadence Williamson (right) hammers a spike as Oregon's Sonya Plescia tries to block it during their Big Northern Conference match Tuesday night at the Blackhawk Center. The Rockets topped the Hawks 25-11, 25-15 in a battle of the two teams who came into the night tied for second place in the BNC. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)