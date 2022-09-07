Girls tennis: 2022 preview capsules

Dixon Duchesses
Coach: Jamie Brigl (3rd year)
Last year’s record: 11-6
Top returning players: Leah Keuhl (Sr.), Grace Ferguson (So.), Addison Arjes (So.)
Top new players: Leah Stees (So.), Arielle Rockwood (So.)
Worth noting: “The Duchesses are a young varsity team comprised of seniors and sophomores. The team has put good work in the off-season both on the courts and in the weight room. We are approaching the season with a growth mindset and just look to keep improving as we approach post-season play.” – Coach Brigl
Newman Comets
Coach: Lupita Serrano (2nd year)
Last year’s record: 4-8
Top returning player: Julia Rhodes (Jr.)
Worth noting: “We lost some pretty huge talent and great leaders, but the girls are working hard to make up for it! It’ll be a learning type of season, but we can only go up from here.” – Coach Serrano
Sterling Golden Warriors
Coach: Kip Aitken (1st year)
Last year’s record: 8-6 (2-3 Western Big 6)
Top returning players: Ellie Aitken, Layla Tablante
Top new players: Eva Dillon, Riley Dunn, Emma Trader, Leticia Caudillo, Teagan Morris, Anna Hutchison
Worth noting: “After graduating 11 seniors last year, including all but two starters, we are a considerably smaller and less-experienced team this season. We are looking forward to bonding as a team and working together to help everyone improve every single day. We are going to compete hard, and we expect to be a stronger unit at the end of the season than the beginning. We are excited to see how our new starting lineup performs.” – Coach Aitken