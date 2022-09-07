September 06, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
Girls Tennis | Sauk Valley News

Girls tennis: 2022 preview capsules

By Ty Reynolds

Dixon's Leah Kuehl returns the ball while playing doubles with partner Grace Ferguson during a match last season. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Dixon Duchesses

Coach: Jamie Brigl (3rd year)

Last year’s record: 11-6

Top returning players: Leah Keuhl (Sr.), Grace Ferguson (So.), Addison Arjes (So.)

Top new players: Leah Stees (So.), Arielle Rockwood (So.)

Worth noting: “The Duchesses are a young varsity team comprised of seniors and sophomores. The team has put good work in the off-season both on the courts and in the weight room. We are approaching the season with a growth mindset and just look to keep improving as we approach post-season play.” – Coach Brigl

Newman's Julia Rhodes reaches out to play a shot during her doubles match with teammate Lilliana Campbell in a meet last season. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Newman Comets

Coach: Lupita Serrano (2nd year)

Last year’s record: 4-8

Top returning player: Julia Rhodes (Jr.)

Worth noting: “We lost some pretty huge talent and great leaders, but the girls are working hard to make up for it! It’ll be a learning type of season, but we can only go up from here.” – Coach Serrano

Sterling's Layla Tablante returns a shot while playing in a doubles match with teammate Anna Meltzer during a match last season. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Sterling Golden Warriors

Coach: Kip Aitken (1st year)

Last year’s record: 8-6 (2-3 Western Big 6)

Top returning players: Ellie Aitken, Layla Tablante

Top new players: Eva Dillon, Riley Dunn, Emma Trader, Leticia Caudillo, Teagan Morris, Anna Hutchison

Worth noting: “After graduating 11 seniors last year, including all but two starters, we are a considerably smaller and less-experienced team this season. We are looking forward to bonding as a team and working together to help everyone improve every single day. We are going to compete hard, and we expect to be a stronger unit at the end of the season than the beginning. We are excited to see how our new starting lineup performs.” – Coach Aitken

PremiumPrep SportsHigh School SportsGirls TennisIHSADixon PrepsSterling PrepsNewman Central Catholic Preps