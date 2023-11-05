November 05, 2023
SVM girls swimming roundup: Sterling, Byron swimmers and divers qualify for state at Rockford Sectional

Sterling’s Austin, Winters and Gaffey make state cut

By Dan Wussow
Sauk Valley Sports Roundup

Sauk Valley Sports Roundup (Shaw Local News Network)

At the Rockford Jefferson Sectional, Byron won in a 12-team field with a 229 score, Hononegah took second with 199 and Sterling finished third with 181. Morrison came in 12th with 10.

Sterling junior Madison Austin qualified for state in the 100 freestyle once again with a time of 52.73 seconds.

Sterling juniors Presley Winters (370.65) and Alyssa Gaffey (338.40) also made the state cut with sixth and eighth-place finishes in the diving competition.

Byron senior Rylie Vatch was a double qualifier, swimming a 1:09.44 to win the 100 breaststroke and teaming up with freshman Abby Krueger, senior Madi Groharing and junior Bailey Vincer to win the 200 medley relay (1:53.63). Groharing was also a double qualifier, swimming a 58.12 seconds for second place in the 100 butterfly.

Byron junior Addison Bausman won the diving competition and qualified for state with a score of 491.60, while junior teammate Pheona Warden placed fourth with a 395.05 to join her at state.

Dan is a sports reporter for Sauk Valley News and Friday Night Drive.