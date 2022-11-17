Girls basketball: Dixon builds big lead, rolls past Mendota at Oregon tournament

OREGON – Aggressive pressure defense and a strong inside game sparked Dixon to a 67-10 win over Mendota on Wednesday night in the Oregon Tip-Off Tournament opener for both teams.
The Duchesses (2-0) scored the first 14 points of the game, then followed Mendota’s first basket with a 25-0 run to take a 39-4 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“I just think we were ready to play, and we’re just so excited for the season. We just want to start off strong every single game, and that’s what we did today,” senior forward Harvest Day said. “It’s way more fun getting that lead and then playing our hearts out. It was an overall good game from everybody.”
Dixon did most of its damage inside, as strong passes from the perimeter put the post players in good position to score. There was also the usual post-to-post passing the Duchesses traditionally excel at, and they assisted on 16 of 29 baskets, with eight different players dishing assists.
“Our program just focuses on post-to-post work, and we just love connecting with each other; especially our posts, we just work so well together,” said Day, who also hit a pair of 3-pointers. “It’s so exciting dropping that dime to the other post, or finishing after a pass that we just worked so hard to get into the paint. It’s just exciting when we score inside.”
Jessie Pitman had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots, and Day added 12 points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists. Hallie Williamson had nine points, three rebounds and two assists, and Nora Fordham finished with six points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“The posts were working together and putting on post moves, and the team’s hype always helps, too,” said Pitman, who started in place of an ill Ella Govig. “I was able to get a lot in the paint, and I didn’t get many jump shots; it was a lot of layups. Our posts worked well together and got a lot of baskets tonight.”
Dixon’s pressure took its toll on the Trojans from the start, as the Duchesses forced 11 turnovers and limited Mendota to five shot attempts in the first quarter. For the game, Dixon nabbed 17 steals and forced 27 Trojan turnovers, with eight different Duchesses grabbing steals.
Dixon also hit the glass hard, outrebounding Mendota 38-29, and grabbing 15 offensive boards. Nine different Duchesses had at least two rebounds, and it was great execution of one of the key points coach Luke Ravlin stressed to his team before the game.
“Rav always has our keys written before the game, and tonight it was ‘discipline, boards, work together,’” Pitman said. “Our bench really helps, hyping us up a lot, and we all work hard to get those rebounds on both ends of the court.”
Everybody got in on the act for the Duchesses, as Katie Drew hit two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points, three assists and three steals, and Hannah Steinmeyer added seven points, three rebounds and two assists. Kiana Olalde and Layni Lappin both had two points and two rebounds, and Olalde nabbed a pair of steals. Abby Knipple had four rebounds and an assist, and Kait Knipple had two boards and an assist.
“Almost everybody scored, and all 10 players contributed tonight,” Pitman said. “It’s a heads up for how we’re going to look for the future, and shows our depth. All of us working together – the sophomores, us juniors and the seniors – we’ve been playing together for years, and we all work really well together. It’s great when everybody comes through with good play like that.”
Naitzy Garcia led Mendota with five points and seven rebounds, while Cassie Gonzalez added two points, two rebounds and two steals. The Trojans shot just 3 for 37 from the field.
It was the 200th win for Ravlin in his 12th season as Dixon’s head coach. His players presented him with an autographed basketball after the game, and made signs congratulating Ravlin and assistant coach Aaron Book, who has been with Ravlin since Day 1.