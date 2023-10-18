Boys soccer: Felipe Sandoval scores 5 goals to lead Sterling past LaSalle-Peru in Class 2A regional semifinal

STERLING – The Sterling Golden Warriors defeated the La Salle-Peru Cavaliers 6-2 in the Class 2A Sterling Regional semifinals Tuesday night at Roscoe Eades Stadium. The winning effort was led by a career-high five-goal performance from senior forward Felipe Sandoval.
Sandoval scored three goals in the first half, all within 8:05 to give the Golden Warriors (9-13-4) the early edge. Sterling continued to roll from there.
“I think those first three goals really set the tone. We wanted it more than the other team,” Sandoval said. “The first time we played them, we didn’t want it as much, but this game it showed that we really, really wanted it and wanted to advance to the finals.”
Sandoval struck first on a break away with a wide-open goal at the net with 26:45 to play in the first half. Several minutes later, he took a long ball over the middle from senior defender Carter Chance from the right side of the field and buried it in the center of the net for a 2-0 Sterling lead with 19:41 to play. Barely one minute later, he scored another wide-open goal at the net – a near-replica of the first goal – to increase the Golden Warriors’ lead to 3-0.
The Cavaliers’ defense stiffened for the last 18 minutes of the half and found a counterpunch with 3:37 remaining, as senior midfielder Brayan Gonzalez took a short cross-goal pass and launched it into the lower-right corner of net to make it a 3-1 game. That was the score at halftime.
“The mentality going into the second half was to get to 6-1, at least, and we met that goal,” Sandoval said. “We conceded a goal, but that’s what our mentality was going into the second half.”
With 25:57 remaining in the game, Sandoval took a pass up the middle and fired a goal into the right corner of the net. Barely a minute later, he slide-kicked a ball into the left corner of the net for his fifth goal and a 5-1 Sterling lead as 24:41 remained.
Sophomore forward Ryan Gebhardt got his own rebound and put it back in for a 6-1 Sterling lead with 19:28 left. Sterling senior goalkeeper Marco Chino made a handful of nice saves in the second half to keep the Cavaliers (10-10) scoreless for about 37 minutes.
With 2:52 to play, Gonzalez dribbled between his legs, lost a defender and launched a ball into the net, cutting the deficit to 6-2, but it was too little, too late.
“They came out hard. They played very well. Tonight just wasn’t a reflection of who we truly are on the field, so it’s disappointing that happened in the semifinals for regionals,” La Salle-Peru coach David Spudic said. “But overall, it was a great season with the guys, especially the seniors. I’ve had them for four years. They’ve really helped develop this program, so we wouldn’t be where we’re at without them.”
Sandoval believes the Golden Warriors have what it takes to keep the postseason run going.
“[I think our chances of a postseason run are] really strong,” Sandoval said. “I believe that we can win the finals and advance to sectionals.”
Chance and senior midfielder Daniel Bermudez tallied two assists each, and Gebhardt and junior Chris Martinez added one assist each for Sterling.