Vintage base ball team’s home opener May 18

Bill Roschi slips into second base during the Ganymedes game with Creston in July 2023. The Ganymedes open the 2024 season at Oregon Park East on Saturday, May 18. Game time is 1 p.m. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

OREGON – It’s vintage base ball time in Oregon.

The Oregon Ganymedes Base Ball Club will have its first home games of the 2024 season at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 18 at the Chana School Museum at Oregon Park East.

The Ganymedes will be playing a double-header against the Milwaukee Grays Base Ball Club of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The games are free to attend. Spectators should bring their own chairs or blankets to view the games under the shade trees at the park.

Vintage rules base ball (spelled as two words in the 1800s) is played with authentic wool uniforms, no gloves, underhand pitching and gentlemanly conduct. Other rule differences include outs for balls caught on one bounce, no called balls or strikes – unless the batter swings three times and misses – and a requirement that players call themselves out on close plays. Base paths are still 90-feet, there are three outs per inning, and games are 9-innings long.

Comprised of volunteer players, the Ganymedes have been playing vintage base ball with 1858 rules for 19 years.

The Chana School Museum will be open for tours and guests are encouraged to wear mid-1800′s clothing to help celebrate the Ganymedes 20th anniversary season.

For more information regarding the rest of the 2024 season, visit the Oregon Ganymedes Base Ball Club Facebook page.