Tennis: Sterling’s Peterson takes home 4th-place medal, leadership award

Boys tennis

IHSA State Meet: In suburban Chicago on Saturday, Sterling senior Brecken Peterson’s outstanding prep tennis career came to an end after he finished fourth at the Class 1A state singles tournament. Peterson fell 6-1, 6-2 to Dash Smith of Chicago University, who was seeded fourth.

Peterson’s fourth-place finish was the highest by a Sterling singles player since Bill James took third in the 1972-73 school year.

The Golden Warriors’ all-time leader in singles wins also received the Tom Pitchford Sportsmanship Award, which is given to a player for demonstrating exceptional sportsmanship, pride and achievements in school.