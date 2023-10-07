IHSA State boys golf: Newman’s Palmer, Sterling’s Hubbard advance to Saturday; Fulton moves forward as team

Class 1A Tournament
At the Class 1A State Golf Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur on Friday, Fulton made the cut for Day 2 by one stroke with a 334 score.
Owen Van Zuiden shot a 79 (tied for 22nd), Jacob Voss and Zach Winkel each fired an 84, and Dawson Price chipped in an 87 as the counting scores for the Steamers. Brady Read (89) and Evan Piercy (96) also competed for Fulton.
Newman’s Logan Palmer is tied for 27th at +8 heading into Day 2.
Riverdale is positioned second as a team at +24, sitting one stroke behind Effingham (St. Anthony). The Rams’ Mason Smyser is tied for third at +1 and teammate Aidan Dorathy is tied for eighth at +4. Braden Janicki is +9 (tied for 29th), Blake Sutton is +10 (tied for 34th), Ayden Swift is +20 and Dean Wainwright is +27.
Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny finished at +15 (tied for 72nd).
Class 2A Tournament
Sterling’s Mason Hubbard is tied for 48th at +10 heading into Day 2.