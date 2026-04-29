Body found in Fox River, St. Charles police investigating death

(file photo) The St. Charles Police Department said a dead body was found floating in the Fox River on the morning of April 29, 2026.

St. Charles police are investigating after a man’s body was found dead in the Fox River on Wednesday near the west side along the 200 block of North Second Street.

Earlier Wednesday, the St. Charles Police Department urged residents to keep clear of the area, where a large police presence had gathered. Police said at the time there was “no threat to the public.”

Authorities haven’t yet identified the man.

Police say the man’s body was discovered floating unresponsive in the river around 9:10 a.m on April 29.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office is also investigating.

This story was updated at 3:36 p.m. April 29. Check back for further updates.