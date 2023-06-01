SVM Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Hannah Steinmeyer

Dixon senior Hannah Steinmeyer had a strong final season on the track for the Duchesses this spring, and capped it off by winning two medals at the IHSA Class 2A State Meet on May 20, placing eighth in the 800 meters and running the second leg on the Duchesses’ seventh-place 4x800 relay.
Steinmeyer has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and she answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What’s was the biggest key to your strong finish to the season?
Steinmeyer: Trusting my work, having confidence, and having support from my friends, family, and coaches.
What was it like to finish your career at the state meet?
Steinmeyer: Finishing my career at the state meet was so rewarding and overall an amazing experience with my friends and teammates.
How fun was it to run your final relays with your team in Charleston?
Steinmeyer: I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls. It was so fun to be able to watch Kate Boss run the first leg of the finals, and then to see Kate Knipple and Dani Lovett give it their all. We even cut our time down by 10 seconds, which was such an amazing feeling.
What was your favorite thing about this season?
Steinmeyer: My favorite thing about the season was being able to spend time and grow relationships with my teammates. The end of the season was bittersweet, as we all became so close just as it all was coming to an end.
What’s your favorite thing about track & field in general?
Steinmeyer: It’s hard to pinpoint just one aspect of track that I love the most, but I’ll always love the lessons track has to teach me. I learn something new about myself through track everyday: my strengths, what I need to work on, and how far I can push myself.
What’s your favorite memory of Dixon track & field?
Steinmeyer: Winning two state medals at state with my friends.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Steinmeyer: My comfort TV show is always “Friends.” My favorite movie changes from time to time, but I’ll always love my childhood favorite “The Sandlot.”
What is your perfect meal?
Steinmeyer: My perfect meal would probably have to be more about the atmosphere of where I’m eating the meal instead of what food I’m eating. For example, a perfect dinner is always best with the great memories that were created during that meal rather than the food.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Steinmeyer: My childhood self would tell me to say the ability to fly, because it was always my dream to go anywhere I want whenever I want.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a meet?
Steinmeyer: My two favorite songs to fire me up are “Family Ties” by Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, and “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Steinmeyer: “Thinking out Loud” by Ed Sheran
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go, and why?
Steinmeyer: It’s always been a dream of mine to visit Italy and/or Australia.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Steinmeyer: My favorite class is by far the CEO program that I was a part of this year through WACC. It helped me gain so much confidence, and I met amazing people through it.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Steinmeyer: My favorite athletes are Caitlin Clark and Jazmin Sawyers.
You get to have dinner and talk track & field with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Steinmeyer: Allie Wilson, because she is an amazing 800 runner. Jazmin Sawyers, because she has incredible confidence and self-talk, and I’d love to learn from her. And Usain Bolt – who wouldn’t?!