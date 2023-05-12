SVM area roundup: Dixon baseball clinches fourth straight BNC title

The Dixon baseball team clinched its fourth straight Big Northern Conference title on Thursday, as James Leslie pitched a one-hitter to lead the Dukes past Genoa-Kingston 9-0 on the road.
Leslie struck out 12 and walked just two, and threw 70 of his 102 pitches for strikes to help Dixon (17-6, 16-2 BNC) seal the deal for the conference crown for the fourth straight season.
Bryce Feit and Quentin Seggebruch each had a single and two RBIs; Seggebruch also scored twice for the Dukes. Quade Richards added an RBI on a sac fly, Ari Selmani was on base four times, and Aiden Wiseman ripped a double and reached base three times.
Newman 7, Warren-Stockton 2: The Comets scored in four different innings and rolled to a nonconference win on the road.
Brendan Tunink hit his 12th home run of the season and finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs at the plate, and he also allowed two runs and four hits in five innings on the mound, striking out five and walking three. Kyle Wolfe went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for Newman (17-7).
Garret Matznick doubled and drove in a run, Jaesen Johns added an RBI, Joe Oswalt also doubled, and Daniel Kelly chipped in a pair of singles for the Comets. Nolan Britt didn’t allow a run or a hit in two innings pitched, walking two and hitting a batter.
Rockridge 5, Erie-Prophetstown 1: The Panthers dropped a Three Rivers West game on the road.
Tucker VanDeWostine had the lone RBI for Erie-Prophetstown, and Parker Rangel scored the run. Each of them had a hit, as did Zane Romero and Bryce VanDeWostine.
Braedyn Frank gave up three runs and five hits in four innings, with two strikeouts and two hit batsmen. Nate Packer allowed two runs and two hits in an inning of work, striking out two, walking one and hitting a batter. Reece Duncan allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout in a scoreless inning of relief.
Somonauk 5, Amboy 4: The Clippers answered the Bobcats’ three-run first with three runs in the second, then took the lead in the top of the fifth before Somonauk scored runs in the fifth and sixth to pull out the nonconference win.
Tucker Lindenmeyer had three hits and reached base four times, while Garrett Pertell had two singles and scored a run for Amboy. Quinn Leffelman, Landon Montavon and Dillon Merriman also scored for the Clippers, and Montavon and Brody Christofferson each had a single.
Milledgeville 8, Len-Winslow 5: The Missiles scored six runs in the top of the seventh to win an NUIC crossover contest in Lena.
Colton Hendrick doubled and drove in three runs, and Cayden Akers added a double and two RBIs for Milledgeville. Bryson Wiersema singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run, and Connor Nye also had an RBI. Seven different Missiles scored runs.
Nye allowed three runs and one hit in two innings, striking out two and waling six. Evan Schenck gave up a hit and three walks while striking out three in three shutout innings of relief, and Wiersema gave up two runs (one earned) and one hit in the final two innings, striking out one and walking three.
East Dubuque 13, Polo 1 (5 inn.): The Marcos fell behind 7-0 after the second inning in an NUIC crossover loss on the road.
Brady Wolber drove in Nolan Hahn with the only run for Polo. Hahn doubled, and Wolber, Landen Brooks and Nathaniel Yingling each added a single for the Marcos.
Forreston 11, Aquin 1 (6 inn.): The Cardinals scored four runs in the third, four more in the fourth, then added three in the sixth for a walk-off win over the Bulldogs.
Carson Akins had two hits and three RBIs, and Kendall Erdmann added two hits, two runs and an RBI for Forreston. Alec Schoonhoven and Brady Gill each had two hits, with Gill scoring twice and driving in a run. Schoonhoven and Owen Greenfield both doubled, and Greenfield scored three runs and added an RBI for the Cardinals.
Schoonhoven gave up one run and four hits in four innings pitched, striking out 10 and walking one. Brendan Greenfield struck out one and hit a batter in an inning of hitless, scoreless relief, and Alex Milnes gave up a hit and had a strikeout in a shutout inning of relief.
Boys track & field
Big Northern Conference Meet: Dixon had 18 top-five finishes to take the title at the BNC Meet at Hinders Field in Rock Falls, scoring 110 points to top Rockford Christian by five points.
Winnebago was third with 96, and Rock Falls (46) and North Boone (45) rounded out the top five Oregon placed ninth (24).
Dixon’s Aaron Conderman was the only local conference champion, winning the 3,200 in 10:36.99; he also finished fourth in the 1,600 (4:39.72). Alec Fulton had a pair of seconds in the high jump (6 feet, 3 inches) and long jump (5.96 meters), and added a fourth in the triple jump (12.15 meters).
The Dukes also got runner-up finishes from Dawson Kemp in the 110 hurdles (16.31 seconds) and Cullen Shaner in the 300 hurdles (42.27), as well as Matt Warkins in the shot put (14.71 meters). Kristian Prather took third in the 400 (53.81 seconds) and Tyson Dambman was third in the long jump (5.89 meters) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (44.57 seconds).
Dixon also got fourth-place finishes from Westin Conatser in the 3,200 (11:06.43), Jaron Hermes in the shot put (13.01 meters), Peyton Dingley in the discus (37.51 meters), Ethan Hays in the high jump (5-9) and Hayden Yingling in the pole vault (10-6). The Dukes also finished fourth in the 4x400 (3:38.45) with the team of Alec Fulton, Jacksen Ortgiesen, Dambman and Prather, and the 4x800 (9:04.37) with the quartet of Kohlson Stumpf, Hayden Fulton, Yuan Jilio Santos and Jack Johnson.
Ortgiesen added a fifth in the 800 (2:06.01), and Michael O’Neal finished fifth in the 200 (23.72 seconds) for Dixon.
Adan Oquendo led Rock Falls with runner-up finishes in the 100 (11.18 seconds) and 200 (23.04), while Kohle Bradley took second in the pole vault (11 feet) and the 4x800 team of Jose Gomez, Brady Root, Christian Cid and Anthony Valdivia ran to second place (8:39.36).
Valdivia added a fourth in the 800 (2:04.44) while Cristian Hernandez finished fifth in the long jump (5.78 meters) and triple jump (11.58 meters), and Ethen Hiland was fifth in the discus (36.27 meters). Valdivia, Aydan Goff, Seth Wade and Root ran to fifth in the 4x400 (3:45.00).
Evan James was second in the discus (42.72 meters) to lead Oregon, and Aidan Guida took third in the 200 (23.08 seconds) and fourth in the 100 (11.39). He also anchored the Hawks’ fourth-place 4x200 relay (1:35.66), teaming with Griffin Marlatt, Gabe Eckerd and Emmett Peterson.
NUIC Meet: Amboy’s Kyler McNinch swept the distance races, and Forreston-Polo added a pair of relay wins at the NUIC Meet in Forreston.
The host Cardinals finished fourth with 85 points as the top local team, while Milledgeville-Eastland took fifth (70) and Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio placed sixth (64). Lena-Winslow won the title with 135 points over runner-up Galena-East Dubuque-River Ridge (131) and third-place Dakota (87). Fulton finished ninth (27) and West Carroll took 10th (10).
The team of De’Angelo Fernandez, McKeon Crase, Noah Dewey and Michael Taylor won the 4x200 (1:30.67) and took second in the 4x100 (43.88), while Crase, Brock Soltow, Micah Nelson and Dewey won the 4x400 (3:30.01). Taylor took first in the high jump (6 feet), and the foursome of Nelson, Payton Encheff, Carson Jones and Ben Plachno placed second in the 4x800 (8:31.52).
Jace Engbert added a runner-up finish in the 110 hurdles (16.54 seconds) for Forreston-Polo, while Nelson took third in the 800 (2:07.94). Jones finished fourth in the 1,600 (4:56.66), and Lucas Nelson added a fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.59 seconds). Johny Kobler chipped in a fifth in the shot put (13.85 meters).
Kacen Johnson won the 110 hurdles (15.24 seconds) and took second in the 300 hurdles (43.36), and Kolton Wilk won the long jump (6.45 meters) for Milledgeville-Eastland. Parker Krogman took third in the 110 hurdles (16.57 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (43.56), Draven Zier finished fourth in the 400 (52.93 seconds), and Konner Johnson was fourth in the triple jump (11.81 meters).
The Missiles also took fourth in both the 4x100 (44.90) with the team of Wilk, Zier, Bryce Aude and Kacen Johnson, and the 4x200 (1:35.53) with Wilk, Konner Johnson, Adam Awender and Aude.
McNinch topped the field in the 1,600 (4:51.79) and 3,200 (10:31.56) for the Clippers, and he also teamed up with Joel Billhorn, Zane Murphy and Caleb Yonos to finished fourth in the 4x400 (3:38.55). Ian Sundberg took third in the discus (40.00 meters) and Ed Fry added a fourth in the high jump (5-8).
Landen Leu led Fulton with a runner-up finish in the high jump (5-10), while Braiden Damhoff was third in the shot put (15.15 meters) and Daken Pessman took third in the triple jump (11.87 meters).
West Carroll’s lone top-five finish came from the 4x800 relay team of Cole Herrell, Roscoe Davies, Harrison Morgan and Roger Laborn, which finished fifth in 10:08.85.
Boys tennis
Rochelle 5, Newman 0: The Comets lost to the Hubs on the road, dropping two of the matches in super-tiebreakers.
Hiram Zigler lost 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 at No. 2 singles for Newman, while Logan Palmer and JP Ryan lost 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 at No. 1 doubles.