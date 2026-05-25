Central Bank announces summer concert lineup in Geneseo

Central Bank Illinois is bringing back its summer concert series at the Central Bank Pavilion, 218 North State Street, with 13 free shows running May 30 through September 26.
The lineup features local and regional bands performing everything from classic rock tributes to original music. All concerts are free and open to the public.
The bank is partnering with the City of Geneseo, Hanford Insurance, Rock River Electric, Henry County Farm Bureau, and local businesses to sponsor the series.
Attendees can bring lawn chairs or use the pavilion’s picnic tables. Food and refreshments are available from nearby restaurants.
Concert Schedule:
May 30, 6–8 p.m.: Lacy’s Ditch (Wine Walk Concert)
June 13, 7–10 p.m.: Code 415 (Summer Kickoff, with giveaways and raffle)
June 17, 7–9 p.m.: TaG the Dynamic Duo
June 19: DMT - Dave Matthews Tribute (Music Fest Show; time not listed) [VERIFY]
June 24, 7–9 p.m.: Neon Shadows
July 1, 7–9 p.m.: Paxton Sherbeyn
July 8, 6–8 p.m.: Angela Meyer (Farm Safety Night)
August 15, 7–10 p.m.: Lynn Allen
August 22, 7–10 p.m.: Mo’s Garage Band
August 29, 7–10 p.m.: Fair Warning
September 12, 7–10 p.m.: 3 on the Tree
September 19, 7–10 p.m.: Wild Card
September 26, 7–10 p.m.: Rabbit Hole
For updates, visit the Central Bank Pavilion Facebook page.