Central Bank announces summer concert lineup in Geneseo

The Central Bank Pavilion, located at 218 North State Street in Geneseo, will host 13 free concerts from May 30 through September 26 as part of Central Bank Illinois's summer entertainment series. (Photo provided by Central Bank)

Central Bank Illinois is bringing back its summer concert series at the Central Bank Pavilion, 218 North State Street, with 13 free shows running May 30 through September 26.

The lineup features local and regional bands performing everything from classic rock tributes to original music. All concerts are free and open to the public.

The bank is partnering with the City of Geneseo, Hanford Insurance, Rock River Electric, Henry County Farm Bureau, and local businesses to sponsor the series.

Attendees can bring lawn chairs or use the pavilion’s picnic tables. Food and refreshments are available from nearby restaurants.

Concert Schedule:

May 30, 6–8 p.m.: Lacy’s Ditch (Wine Walk Concert)

June 13, 7–10 p.m.: Code 415 (Summer Kickoff, with giveaways and raffle)

June 17, 7–9 p.m.: TaG the Dynamic Duo

June 19: DMT - Dave Matthews Tribute (Music Fest Show; time not listed) [VERIFY]

June 24, 7–9 p.m.: Neon Shadows

July 1, 7–9 p.m.: Paxton Sherbeyn

July 8, 6–8 p.m.: Angela Meyer (Farm Safety Night)

August 15, 7–10 p.m.: Lynn Allen

August 22, 7–10 p.m.: Mo’s Garage Band

August 29, 7–10 p.m.: Fair Warning

September 12, 7–10 p.m.: 3 on the Tree

September 19, 7–10 p.m.: Wild Card

September 26, 7–10 p.m.: Rabbit Hole

For updates, visit the Central Bank Pavilion Facebook page.