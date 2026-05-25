Streator Township High School names May students of month

Streator Township High School's May Students of the Month, from left, are Addison Yacko, Trenton Studnicki and Lily Michael. (Photo provided by Streator High School)

Streator Township High School has named 10 students as May Students of the Month for the 2025-2026 school year.

The honorees, recognized by their teachers for academic achievement and classroom contributions, are:

Career and Technical Education: Lily Michael, senior, nominated by Dan Pouk (Management/Marketing)

English: Julie Chaudhari, senior, nominated by Ray Yanek (English IV-A)

World Language: Michael Smith, junior, nominated by Kristina McCormick (Spanish III)

Fine Arts: Avery Missel, freshman, nominated by Wyatt Onsen (Band)

Social Studies: Giabella Patterson, junior, nominated by William Samek (U.S. History)

Guided Program for Success: Julien Smith, freshman, nominated by Amy Hagi and Ray Yanek

Health & Fitness/P.E./Drivers Ed: Addison Yacko, junior, nominated by Dawn Williams and Devin Doty

Math: Trenton Studnicki, junior, nominated by Tyler Wargo (Pre-Calculus)

Science: Layzeric Moton, senior, nominated by Becky Brandenburg and Jessica Johnson (Human Anatomy & College)

Student Services: Bella Denizad, freshman, nominated by Todd Hoffman (Developmental Math Basic)