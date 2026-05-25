Streator Township High School names May students of month

Streator Township High School has named 10 students as May Students of the Month for the 2025-2026 school year.
The honorees, recognized by their teachers for academic achievement and classroom contributions, are:
Career and Technical Education: Lily Michael, senior, nominated by Dan Pouk (Management/Marketing)
English: Julie Chaudhari, senior, nominated by Ray Yanek (English IV-A)
World Language: Michael Smith, junior, nominated by Kristina McCormick (Spanish III)
Fine Arts: Avery Missel, freshman, nominated by Wyatt Onsen (Band)
Social Studies: Giabella Patterson, junior, nominated by William Samek (U.S. History)
Guided Program for Success: Julien Smith, freshman, nominated by Amy Hagi and Ray Yanek
Health & Fitness/P.E./Drivers Ed: Addison Yacko, junior, nominated by Dawn Williams and Devin Doty
Math: Trenton Studnicki, junior, nominated by Tyler Wargo (Pre-Calculus)
Science: Layzeric Moton, senior, nominated by Becky Brandenburg and Jessica Johnson (Human Anatomy & College)
Student Services: Bella Denizad, freshman, nominated by Todd Hoffman (Developmental Math Basic)