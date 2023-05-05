SVM track roundup: Oregon, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton all finish 2nd at conference meets

The Oregon girls track & field team took second place at the Big Northern Conference Meet on its own track Thursday night, scoring 94 points to finish behind only Winnebago (124) in the final standings at Landers-Loomis Field.
Rock Falls finished third with 92 points, while Dixon placed seventh with 40.
Sonya Plescia and Hadley Lutz led the Hawks with individual wins, as Plescia took the pole vault (2.74 meters) and Lutz won the long jump (5.10 meters). Lutz also took third in the 200 (26.92 seconds), and ran on a pair of runner-up relay teams: the 4x100 (51.50 seconds) with Rylie Robertson, Miranda Ciesiel and Ava Wight, and the 4x200 (1:49.78) with Wight, Ciesiel and Lexi Ebert.
Wight added a second place in the triple jump (10.10 meters) for Oregon, and Sophia Stender was second in the 100 hurdles (16.81 seconds) and third in the 300 hurdles (51.42 seconds). Plescia teamed with Jennica Ciesiel, Grace Tremble and Skylar Bishop to finish second in the 4x400 (4:15.48), while Bishop took third in the 400 (1:04.40), and Robertson was third in the 100 hurdles (17.56 seconds).
Rock Falls got a win from Ariel Hernandez in the 3,200 (11:54.87), and twins Aniyah (1.52) and Amara Thomas (1.47 meters) finished 1-2 in the high jump. Kayla Hackbarth took second in the discus (33.12 meters) and third in the shot put (10.09 meters), and the Rockets were also runners up in the 4x800 (10:22.83) with Hana Ford, Ava Shank, Kat Scott and Gracie Rippy.
Carli Kobbeman took third in three events for Rock Falls: the 100 (13.20 seconds), the long jump (4.80 meters) and the triple jump (9.93 meters).
Dixon’s top finish came from Emily Conderman, who was runner-up in the 3,200 (12:17.48). Dani Lovett took third in the 1,600 (5:30.27), and Teyla Wendt was part of two third-place relay teams; she joined Hannah Steinmeyer, Mari Fruscalzo and Bella Miller in the 4x400 (4:18.63), and teamed with Keeley Mick, Kamryn Rogers and Jordyn Crawford in the 4x800 (10:35.22).
Olivia Cox finished fourth in the discus (32.17 meters) and fifth in the shot put (9.40 meters) for the Duchesses.
Three Rivers Meet: Erie-Prophetstown placed second behind Sherrard at the TRAC Meet at Wayne Hein Field in Erie, as the Tigers scored 160.5 points to outdistance the Panthers (86), Princeton (69) and St. Bede (67).
Bureau Valley placed sixth with 44 points, while Newman took 12th with 24.5 and Morrison was 13th with 14.
Three area individuals claimed conference titles. Erie-Prophetstown’s Jillian Norman won the 1,600 (5:53.44) and teammate Olivia Purvis took the pole vault (2.77 meters), while Morrison’s Erika King won the 800 (2:32.33).
The Panthers also had several other top-five finishes. Brianna Neumiller was second in the discus (35.10 meters) and fifth in the shot put (10.08 meters), while Ashlyn Johnson was runner-up in the long jump (4.82 meters) and teamed with Aubrey Huisman, Ellie Johnson and Kennedy Buck to take second in the 4x400 (4:25.06) and third in the 4x200 (1:52.62). The two Johnsons and Buck were joined by Saige Froeliger to finish third in the 4x100 (53.36 seconds).
Buck took third in the shot put (10.75 meters) and Ellie Johnson was third in the long jump (4.69 meters), and Norman teamed with Savannah Wuebben, Clara Ashdown and Michelle Naftzger to finish fourth in the 4x800 (11:43.13) for E-P.
Jillian Hulsing had the top finish for Bureau Valley, placing second in the high jump (1.48 meters). Addison Wessel finished fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.61 seconds) and the 4x200 (1:53.15) with Connie Gibson, Kate Salisbury and Ashlyn Maupin; those latter three were joined by Lynzie Cady to take fifth in the 4x100 (53.66 seconds).
Cady also tied for fourth in the long jump (4.53 meters), and Maddie Wetzell was fifth in the 1,600 (6:00.71) for the Storm.
Brooke Sanchez led Newman with a third place in the 200 (27.97 seconds), a tie for fourth in the long jump (4.53 meters), and a fifth in the triple jump (9.76 meters). Jess Johns tied for third in the high jump (1.43 meters) for the Comets.
Morrison’s Emma Christin finished fifth in the 3,200 (14:31.40).
NUIC Conference Meet: Fulton took second with 116 points, Forreston-Polo finished third with 98.5, Milledgeville-Eastland came in fourth with 96.5, West Carroll secured seventh with 45, and Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio placed eighth with 39 at the 10-team NUIC Meet in Pecatonica.
Galena-East Dubuque-River Ridge won the team championship with 141.
West Carroll’s Emma Randecker swept the sprints, taking the 100 meters (13.07 seconds), the 200 (26.72 seconds) and the 400 (1:01.39).
Milledgeville-Eastland’s Quinc Haverland won the discus with a throw of 35.32 meters, and took second in the shot put (10.18 meters), while Lynn Stringini won the 300 hurdles in 51.53 seconds for the Missiles.
Shelby Groezinger, Trixie Carroll, Marissa Sturrup and Paige Joiner took second in the 4x200 relay for M-E, clocking a 1:52.66.
Joiner took third in the 100 (13.44 seconds), Kennedy Burkholder took third in the 1,600 (6:14.69), and Leslie Mayne took third in the 3,200 (14:18.62). Burkholder, Stringini, Mayne and Skyler Hartman took third in the 4x800 (11:17.64).
Forreston-Polo’s Letrese Buisker took first in the high jump (1.53 meters), second in the 300 hurdles (51.55 seconds) and third in the 100 hurdles (18.45 seconds), while Sydni Badertscher won the shot put with a throw of 10.44 meters and took second in the discus (31.7 meters).
F-P’s Autum Pritchard took second in the 400 (1:02.41) and third in the 200 (28.05 seconds). Elsa Monaco, Ennen Ferris, Buisker and Pritchard took third in the 4x100 (53.15 seconds); Ferris also took third in the high jump (1.48 meters).
Emery Wherry won the 100 hurdles in 17.31 seconds, while Brooklyn Thoms took second in 17.58 seconds for Fulton, who also excelled in the relays. Paige Cramer, Thoms, Haley Smither and Miraya Pessman won the 4x100 in 51.88 seconds; Thoms, Annaka Hackett, Grace Dykstra and Pessman won the 4x200 in 1:49.80; and Dykstra, Pessman, Brooklyn Brennan and Olivia Knott won the 4x400 in 4:22.27.
Jessa Read, Jordin Rathburn, Brennan and Moreland took second in the 4x800 (10:58.50) for the Steamers, while Cramer added a second-place finish in the long jump (4.71 meters) and Knott chipped in a second-place finish in the triple jump (9.89 meters). Jasmine Moreland took third in the 800 (2:42.20).
Jillian Anderson led the way for the Clippers, placing second in the high jump (1.52 meters). She also teamed with Stephanie Nave, Lexi Ketchum and Bella Yanos to take third in the 4x200 (1:54.09), while Yanos chipped in a third-place finish in the long jump (4.70 meters).