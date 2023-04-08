SVM area roundup: Rock Falls, Oregon roll to wins in softball

The Rock Falls softball team had a pair of four-run innings in a 12-0, six-inning win over Big Northern Conference foe Winnebago in a road game Friday afternoon.
Zoe Morgan, Patty Teague, Brooke Howard and Rylee Johnson all hit home runs for the Rockets (7-0, 2-0 BNC), and Katie Thatcher finished 4 for 4 with two runs scored; she also struck out seven without a walk in a four-hit shutout.
Johnson had two hits and four RBIs, Howard added two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored, and Morgan drove in two runs and scored twice for Rock Falls. Teague had three RBIs, and Savannah Fritz added a pair of hits for Rock Falls.
Oregon 17, Eastland 3 (5 inn.): Ava Hackman struck out nine Cougars in three innings in the circle to lead the Hawks to a nonconference win at Oregon Park West.
Ella Dannhorn had three hits, stole three bases and scored three runs for Oregon (7-1), and Hackman added two hits and two RBIs. Emma Schlichtmann had four strikeouts in two innings of relief.
Winnebago 7, Forreston 6: The Cardinals gave up four unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in a nonconference loss in the second game of the Indians’ split doubleheader.
Rylee Broshous singled, homered, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs for Forreston (8-2), and Alaina Miller had two singles and scored two runs. Brooke Boettner and Aubrey Sanders both doubled for the Cardinals.
Sanders allowed seven runs (three earned) and nine hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking five. Miller gave up one hit in relief.
Baseball
Rockford Christian 8, Dixon 6: A late rally came up short for the Dukes in a Big Northern Conference loss at Veterans Memorial Field.
Hunter Vacek doubled and drove in two runs for Dixon (3-3, 2-1 BNC), while Quentin Seggebruch and Quade Richards each had two hits and an RBI. James Leslie also drove in a run, and Bryce Feit and Ari Selmani both scored twice for the Dukes, who trailed 4-0 after the top of the first and 7-3 later on before a three-run sixth closed the gap.
Feit allowed six runs and seven hits in three innings, striking out three, walking one and hitting a pair of batters. Richards gave up two runs and six hits in four innings of relief, with two strikeouts and three walks.
Stillman Valley 11, Rock Falls 1: Isaiah Kobbeman drove in the only run for the Rockets in a BNC loss to the Cardinals on the road.
Carter Dillon took the loss on the mound for Rock Falls (1-7, 0-2 BNC).
Oregon 12, Lanphier 0 (5 inn.): The Hawks scored in every inning and cruised to a run-rule victory over Springfield Lanphier at the Riverton tournament.
Gavin Morrow had two hits and three RBIs, Logan Weems singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice, and Kade Girton added a pair of RBIs for Oregon. Keaton Salsbury and Miley Smith both singled, doubled and drove in a run, and Josh Crandall also had an RBI.
Jack Washburn added a double at the plate, and he also struck out 10 without a walk in a four-hit shutout.
Eastland 17, Tuscola 2 (4 inn.): Trevor Janssen, Hunter Miller and Allyn Geerts each had three RBIs as the Cougars rolled to victory after a long road trip to Tuscola.
Miller singled and doubled and scored three runs, and Janssen also doubled for Eastland. Peyton Spears singled, doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, and Ethan Kessler and Cole Huber each had two RBIs; Kessler also scored two runs. Max McCullough had two hits, three runs and an RBI, and Tanner Stern also had an RBI and scored twice.
Geerts also got the win on the mound, allowing two runs and three hits in four innings, striking out eight, walking one and hitting a batter.
Girls track & field
Galesburg Invite: Rock Falls finished fourth and Dixon placed eighth in the 11-team Silver Streaks Invite.
Peoria Richwoods eked past Geneseo 122-120 for the team title, and Dunlap was third with 70. The Rockets scored 55 points to narrowly beat out United Township (54) for fourth, and the Duchesses finished with 28 points.
The Rock Falls 4x800 relay team provided the lone win for the local schools, as Hana Ford, Ava Shank, Kat Scott and Gracie Rippy clocked a 10:21.82. Dixon’s quartet of Emma Smith, Teyla Wendt, Jordyn Crawford and Daniela Lovett took third in 10:38.73.
The Rockets’ Ariel Hernandez was second in the 3,200 (11:52.35) and fifth in the 1,600 (5:44.23), while Aniyah Thomas took second in the high jump (1.47 meters). Ford placed third in the 1,600 (5:43.30), Kayla Hackbarth finished third in the discus (29.52 meters) and fourth in the shot put (10.21 meters), and Carli Kobbeman was third in the long jump (4.95 meters). Amara Thomas tied for fourth in the high jump (1.42 meters).
Kate Boss led Dixon with a runner-up finish in the 1,600 (5:39.16), while Emily Conderman took third in the 3,200 (11:53.18). Hannah Steinmeyer finished fourth in the 400 (1:02.48) and Kait Knipple placed fourth in the 800 (2:30.65) for the Duchesses.