SVM Athlete of the Week: Oregon’s Hadley Lutz

Oregon senior guard Hadley Lutz has been a key cog for the Hawks since her freshman season. The senior guard scored 23 points in a loss to Morrison on Jan. 19; 28 points in a 59-46 win over Hinckley-Big Rock on Jan. 25; and 15 points in a loss to Stillman Valley on Jan. 27. She also had a game-high 15 points in a 51-27 win over Dakota at the Aquin Shootout on Jan. 28; she hit three 3-pointers and had 29 points in a 67-53 win over North Boone on Feb. 2; and she had 19 points in a 40-26 win over Kewanee on Feb. 4.
Lutz has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and she answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What’s been the key when the team has played well this season?
Lutz: Basically just putting everything together. Running our offense, boxing out and getting boards, and good communication!
What goals have you set for the rest of this season for yourself? For the team?
Lutz: My goal is to just take it all and have fun. We have less than three games left this season. Our team goal is to just to keep everything working well. Everything has been working good with a few minor fixes, but overall we are at our peak.
What’s been the best part about being a 4-year varsity player at Oregon?
Lutz: You learn a lot about the game and get a lot of experience early on that I have used to help me throughout my high school career.
What have you enjoyed most about your final season with the Hawks?
Lutz: I’ve enjoyed that everything we’ve been working on since freshman year is finally coming together. We’ve all grown so much and all have found our strengths.
What do you feel is your biggest strength on and off the court?
Lutz: My biggest strength on the court, I would say, is my dribbling and my ability to see the whole floor. Off the court, I would say my biggest strength would be my determination to get things done.
What’s your favorite memory of Oregon basketball?
Lutz: It would probably have to be my Senior Night. We all had a great game that night, and the overall vibe was amazing! I hit my first reverse layup – which I’d been trying to hit since sophomore year – and I ended the game with 29 points!
What’s your favorite thing about basketball?
Lutz: My favorite thing about basketball is it’s a place where I can go to get away from everything else that’s happening and just play ball.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Lutz: My favorite movie is Back to the Future 2, and my favorite TV show is Malcolm in the Middle.
What is your perfect meal?
Lutz: 3 Taco Bell tacos with just meat and cheese, a Fiesta potato with extra cheese sauce (no sour cream), and a large Baja Blast.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Lutz: Flying, because I can go wherever I want.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?
Lutz: Any songs by Drake.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Lutz: I don’t really have any specific songs, maybe some Post Malone songs or even some country.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go, and why?
Lutz: Hawaii, because it seems really pretty.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Lutz: Gym, because I get to play games the whole time with my friends.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Lutz: The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry.
You get to have dinner and talk basketball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Lutz: Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant, and Paige Bueckers, because they all have changed the game in some way and are such an inspiration.