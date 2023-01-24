SVM Athlete of the Week: Amboy’s Addison Pertell

Amboy sophomore guard Addison Pertell has been a key addition to the varsity squad this season, and has become a perimeter scorer the Clippers can rely on. She scored 11 points in a 37-29 win over Stockton on Jan. 14; 12 points in a 33-13 win over AFC on Jan. 12; 22 points in a 47-15 win over Milledgeville on Jan. 10; and also led the team with 9 points in a 32-21 win over Aquin at the Northwest Illinois Shootout on Jan. 7 in Lanark.
Pertell has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and she answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What’s been the key to the team’s success so far this season?
Pertell: I think the key to our team’s success this season is our defense. We are able to rotate quickly and work together to contain the other team.
What goals have you set the season for yourself? For the team?
Pertell: My personal goals this season are to improve my shooting and defense, along with playing smarter situational basketball. At the start of the season, our team goals were to win our holiday tournament, win conference, and to grow as a team.
How has the adjustment been in your first year as a varsity starter?
Pertell: I spent my entire summer playing AAU as a starter with the Illinois Valley Warriors, which helped me to be more prepared to start on varsity too. I also learned and matured a lot to make me a better player.
What’s your favorite part about playing basketball at Amboy?
Pertell: Our coaches push us to get better and they don’t only care about the game, but also about us as players.
What’s your favorite thing about basketball?
Pertell: The competition and the friendships I build.
What’s your favorite memory of Amboy basketball?
Pertell: Going to watch our girls team play Schlarman Academy in the super-sectional game. It was a fun experience even though we didn’t win.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Pertell: The Harry Potter series for movies, and The 100 for TV.
What is your perfect meal?
Pertell: Tacos.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Pertell: The ability to teleport. I could go anywhere I wanted or needed and never be late.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?
Pertell: I listen to rap or anything that my teammates put on the speaker.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Pertell: Sleep On The Floor by The Lumineers, and Love You Like That by Parker McCollum
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you, and why?
Pertell: The Caribbean Islands, because I love swimming, scuba diving, being on the beach, and just relaxing.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Pertell: Math, because it challenges me.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Pertell: I don’t have a favorite, I watch any Chicago sport. My favorite athlete is Candace Parker.
You get to have dinner and talk basketball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Pertell: Michael Jordan, Sue Bird, and LaMelo Ball. They are all great basketball players, and I could learn a lot from them.