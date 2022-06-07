SportShorts for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Junis picks up another win for Giants
Rock Falls native Jake Junis had another stellar start Sunday for the San Francisco Giants, giving up just one run and two hits in a season-high six innings and notching the win in a 5-1 victory over the Miami Marlins.
Junis (3-1) struck out eight and walked two, and the only run came on a solo home run by Garrett Cooper in the sixth inning after Junis had pitched five shutout innings to start the game.
On the season, Junis has a 2.51 ERA in 43 innings over eight appearances, including six starts. He has allowed 12 runs (all earned), 31 hits and just nine walks, while striking out 35. He has a 0.93 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched), and opposing hitters are batting just .199 against him.
Three Rivers names all-conference baseball teams
The TRAC East and West divisions released their all-conference baseball teams Monday, with several locals making the squads.
In the East, Newman junior pitcher Kyle Wolfe, senior first baseman Grant Koerner, and sophomore outfielder Brendan Tunink were all first-team picks, as were Bureau Valley junior pitcher Sam Rouse and senior infielder Carter Salisbury. Both BV players were unanimous selections.
Newman senior catcher Ethan Van Landuit, junior infielder Nolan Britt and senior infielder Brennen Cook were joined on the second team by BV senior infielder Brock Foster and senior outfielder Logan Johnson.
Comets junior infielder Jaesen Johns and senior center fielder Kory Mullen were honorable mention selections, along with Storm junior catcher Sam Wright.
In the TRAC West, Erie-Prophetstown senior infielder Kolby Franks was a unanimous pick, and he was joined on the first team by a pair of teammates in senior pitcher Austin Cole and senior outfielder Mason Misfeldt.
Morrison sophomore pitcher Brenden Martin was a second-teamer, as were Panthers senior pitcher Conner Meadows and sophomore infielder Reece Duncan.
Local honorable mention selections were Morrison senior catcher Mason Dykstra, junior infielder Danny Mouw and senior outfielder Payton Decker, and E-P senior outfielder Connor Sibley.
TRAC West announces all-conference softball team
Erie-Prophetstown junior pitcher Aylah Jones and senior outfielder Jaden Johnson were both unanimous picks on the TRAC West all-conference team, the league announced Monday.
Panthers senior outfielder Emma Davis was also a first-teamer, while senior infielder Mya Jones was named to the second team, along with Morrison sophomore pitcher Jordan Eads and freshman pitcher Bella Duncan.
Morrison junior pitcher Marissa Folkers and E-P sophomore catcher Sydney Schwartz were honorable mention selections.
Fulton senior named NUIC West MVP in baseball
Fulton senior Drew Dykstra was named the MVP of the NUIC West, the league announced last week.
Steamers senior Jacob Jones joined his teammate on the first team, while junior Ryan Eads and seniors Brock Mason, Ian Wiebenga and Gavyn Mendoza were named to the second team. Fulton senior Davis Ludin and junior Ethan Price were honorable mention selections.
West Carroll sophomore A.J. Boardman was a second-teamer, and Thunder senior Ashton St. Ores was an honorable mention pick.