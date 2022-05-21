Area roundup: Newman, Erie-Prophetstown softball win regional titles

The Newman softball team won its sixth regional title in the past seven seasons, defeating Annawan-Wethersfield, 7-4, to claim the Class 1A Princeville Regional championship Friday evening.
The Comets trailed 2-1 through three innings before taking control with a five-run fourth. Madison Duhon had an RBI single and scored three runs, while Sophia Ely and Sam Ackman both had two hits and an RBI, and Ady Waldschmidt added two hits and scored a run. Carlin Brady added an RBI, and Jess Johns, Amiya Rodriguez, Addison Foster and Ellie Rude all scored runs.
Waldschmidt (10-3) went the distance in the circle, allowing one earned run and eight hits, striking out four without a walk.
Newman will play the winner of Saturday’s West Central Regional final between West Central and Spoon River Valley at the 1A Williamsfield Sectional at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
2A Kewanee Regional final
Erie-Prophetstown 6, Sherrard 4: The Panthers scored six runs in the second inning and hung on to win the regional title in Kewanee.
Jaden Johnson doubled and drove in two runs, and Jaylynn Hamilton and Jaiden Oleson both had two hits and a run. Aylah Jones, Emma Davis, Jenna Gibson and Hannah Ryan had RBIs, and Jones went the distance in the circle, allowing four runs (two earned) and 11 hits, striking out four without a walk.
Erie-Prophetstown will face Brimfield in the 2A Tremont Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
1A Dakota Regional final
Dakota 7, Polo 3: The Marcos’ season came to an end with a loss to the host Indians in the regional title game.
1A Lena-Winslow Regional final
Orangeville 7, Eastland 4: The Cougars came up short against the top-seeded Broncos in the regional championship game in Lena.
1A Pearl City Regional final
Pearl City 10, Fulton 0, 6 inn.: The Steamers fell behind 4-0 in the first inning and never recovered in a loss to the host Wolves.
Kelsey Crimmins had the lone hit for Fulton, and Resse Germann drew a walk as the Steamers’ only other baserunner. Addison Hartman allowed just three earned runs and five hits in 5+ innings, striking out seven and walking four.
1A Durand Regional final
Forreston 2, Durand 0: The Cardinals claimed the regional championship, scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie.
Rylee Broshous and Brooke Boettner had RBIs, and Kara Erdmann and Adriana Miller each had a hit for Forreston (19-4). Erdmann pitched a three-hitter, striking out six and walking three.
The Cardinals will take on Pearl City in the South Beloit Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Baseball
1A Amboy Regional final
Fulton 13, Eastland 5: The Steamers scored three runs in each of the first two innings, then added three more runs in the fourth and four in the sixth to secure a 1A regional championship.
Jacob Jones had two doubles and a home run, driving in three runs and scoring twice to lead Fulton. Davis Ludin was 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and a run, and Ian Wiebenga had a pair of singles, two RBIs and three runs. Ryan Eads drove in a pair of runs, Brock Mason and Kannon Wynkoop each had two singles and scored twice, and Drew Dykstra drove in a run and scored another.
Dykstra also got the win, pitching six innings and allowing five runs (two earned), six hits and three walks, with 13 strikeouts. Jones struck out two and walked one in an inning of hitless, scoreless relief.
The Cougars scored two runs in the top of the first, and added three in the fifth. Hunter Miller had two RBIs, Cole Huber had two singles an RBI and a run, and Kellen Henze doubled, drove in a run and scored twice. Owen Rogers and Carson Heckman also scored for Eastland.
Rogers allowed nine runs (six earned) and 11 hits in four innings, with five strikeouts and a walk. Allyn Geerts gave up four runs (two earned) and three hits in two innings of relief, striking out two and walking one.
The Steamers will play the winner of Saturday’s East Dubuque Regional final between Warren-Stockton and East Dubuque at the 1A Lena-Winslow Sectional at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Boys tennis
1A Rochelle Sectional
Locals earn state berths: Dixon and Sterling both had players advance to the semifinals on Day 1 of the 1A Rochelle Sectional, guaranteeing them a spot in next weekend’s state tournament.
Sterling sophomore Brecken Peterson will be the lone local singles player at state, as he received a first-round bye, then won, 6-0, 6-0 in the second round and 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
The Dukes had two doubles teams advance to the semifinals. Lucas Healy and Owen Grot won their two matches 6-3, 6-3 and 6-3, 6-1, while Leith Elbzour and Logan Moeller won 6-2, 6-0 and 7-5, 6-2.
Sterling’s Connor Pham and Luke Valentino notched wins of 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 and 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 to advance to the semis, where they will face Dixon’s Elbzour and Moeller.
Play will conclude Saturday.