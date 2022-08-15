Whiteside, Lee counties remain at high risk for COVID-19 spread

Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties remain at high risk for coronavirus spread, and Whiteside County saw an increase in cases across the week.

Whiteside County had 195 cases during the past 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 159 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 10.88% from 10.02%, and the case rate is 353.42 per 100,000 people. There were nine new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 90 cases, compared with 119 cases the week prior and is at a 12.54% positivity rate, from 13.57%. The case rate is 263.96 per 100,000 people, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 102 cases across the week compared with 133, with a positivity rate of 14.55%, from 12.61%. The case rate is 201.41 per 100,000 people, and there were eight new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 14 cases, compared with 23 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 13.33%, from 12%.

Carroll County remains at medium risk of community spread.

In high transmission areas, residents should wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID-19 infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID-19 if you are diagnosed and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.