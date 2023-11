DIXON – Registration is underway for “Reading Colors Your World,” the theme of the Dixon Public Library’s Summer Reading program, which runs from June 7 to July 17.

Children will check out and record the books they read, and some activities will be held at the library.

Go to https://tinyurl.com/4cu3d553 or call the library’s children’s department, 815 284-7261, to register or for more information.