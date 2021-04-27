Pegasus offers pick-up pork chop dinner fundraiser May 6 in Ashton

OREGON – Instead of its usual annual family picnic, Pegasus Special Riders is serving a pork chop pick-up dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. May 6 at Ralphie and Lulu’s, 812 Main St., in Ashton.

Meals cost $10 and include a pork chop sandwich, baked beans, potato salad and Dave’s homemade ice cream. Extra pork chop sandwiches are $3 each.

Advance orders are preferred but not required at 815-453-2103.

Pegasus Special Riders provides therapeutic horseback riding to northern Illinois residents with physical, mental, and or emotional challenges. Pegasus provides these services with the help of individuals, clubs, corporations, businesses, grants, fundraising and in-kind donations.

The nonprofit is based in Oregon and staffed by more than 46 volunteers who are involved with all aspects of the program, from horse care and horse handling during lessons to fundraising and special events.

Contact Ellie Brauhn at admin@pegasusspecialriders.org or 815-973-3177 to donate or for more information.