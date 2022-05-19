May 19, 2022 area roundup: Eastland, Fulton, Forreston, Eastland baseball all advance

Mia Trampel struck out 13 in a four-hitter to lead the Oregon softball team past rival Byron 8-0 in a Class 2A Rock Falls Regional semifinal on Wednesday afternoon.
Trampel walked two in the complete-game effort. Liz Mois went 3 for 4 with one RBI, while Ella Dannhorn and Jesse Suter chipped in two hits apiece for Oregon; Suter also drove in a run. Lena Trampel added two RBIs for the Hawks, who will play Rock Falls for the regional title Friday.
Alyssa Bauer took the loss for Byron, going six innings in the circle. She had six strikeouts and allowed eight hits and six earned runs.
Sterling 15, Galesburg 0, 5 inn.: The Golden Warriors scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull away for a Western Big 6 win on the road.
Lauren Jacobs went 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, and Katie Dittmar and Katie Taylor both had two hits and four RBIs; Dittmar also scored twice. Ellie Leigh had three hits, two RBIs and two runs, and Carley Sullivan had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Marley Sechrest added an RBI and scored twice, as Sterling pounded out 19 hits.
Elizabeth Palumbo had a pair of hits, and also tossed a one-hitter, striking out eight without a walk.
Baseball
Geneseo 9, Sterling 3, 8 inn.: The Golden Warriors grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning and added one run in the sixth to force extra innings, but conceded six runs in the eighth to lose a Western Big 6 matchup to the Maple Leafs.
Daylen Stage and Colt Adams drove in one run apiece to lead Sterling hitters; Adams reached base three times. Gio Cantu went five innings on the mound for the Warriors, striking out four, walking three, and surrendering one hit and one run.
AJ Weller went 2 for 5 with an RBI to lead Geneseo at the plate. Calvin Pettit was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits, three runs (two earned) and four walks, while striking out seven in seven innings.
1A Newman Regional
Forreston 10, Milledgeville 9: The Cardinals and Missiles went back and forth for six innings before Forreston scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to advance to the regional final on Saturday morning.
Alec Schoonhoven went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Tommy Appel went 2 for 5 with two RBIs to lead the Cardinals at the plate. Owen Greenfield and Brendan Greenfield added two hits apiece for Forreston. Owen Greenfield scored three runs.
Owen Greenfield earned the win, allowing four hits, one run and one walk, while striking out four over three innings.
Connor Nye went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Izaac Toms-Smith went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Cayden Akers went 2 for 4 to lead Milledgeville hitters. Kieren Harris took the loss, pitching 2 1/3 innings in relief for the Missiles. He earned five strikeouts, and allowed four hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks.
1A Amboy Regional
Fulton 10, Ashton-Franklin Center 0, 6 inn.: Brock Mason pitched a no-hitter with four walks and five strikeouts to lead the Steamers past the Raiders in a regional semifinal.
Drew Dykstra went 3 for 4 with one RBI, and Ethan Price went 2 for 3 with one RBI to lead Fulton hitters. Ian Wiebenga chipped in two RBIs for the Steamers.
Jordan Harris took the loss, pitching four innings.
Eastland 6, Amboy 3: The Cougars built a 4-0 lead through two innings, then added two fifth-inning insurance runs to seal a regional semifinal win over the host Clippers.
Carson Heckman and Cole Huber each went 2 for 4 to lead Eastland, and Huber had one RBI. Kellen Henze added two RBIs for the Cougars.
Andruw Jones went 2 for 4 to lead Amboy hitters.