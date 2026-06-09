Plano Library offers these summer programs for kids and adults

Adult Programs

To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009.

Blood Drive

2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3

To schedule your donation, please sign up at the Library or online at www.versiti.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Each donor will be entered in a raffle for a $100 Visa gift card. Location: Meeting Room.

Yoga with Jen

10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Fridays, June 12, 19, 26 and July 10, 17, 24, 31

Certified instructor Jen Penn leads this welcoming, no-pressure class. Bring your own mat or use one of the library’s. All skill levels welcome. Open to adults and high school students. Registration for each class is separate – register to come to one, a few or all of them.

New Life for Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to noon June 13

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – In Person

4 to 6 p.m. every Monday

Come knit and crochet with others, or learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room. No registration required.

Get Covered Illinois

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through June 24

Meet with a Get Covered Illinois Navigator. Navigators are trained professionals who assist you with finding health insurance options through Get Covered Illinois. This includes helping you complete eligibility and enrollment forms. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – Zoom

10 a.m. to noon every Thursday

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Zoom meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode: 297254. No registration required.

Kids’ Programs

To register for kids’ programs call 630-552-2025.

Seeds, Beans and Big Emotions

10:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays, June 15, 22, 29 and July 6,

This five-week storytime series will feature the books of Jory John. Through silly stories and lovable characters like The Bad Seed and The Cool Bean, children will explore big feelings, friendship, kindness, and growing into their best selves. Each week includes stories, songs, movement and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. For independent children ages 3 to 5, without an adult. Registration required.

Rhyme Time

10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., Wednesdays, June 17, 24 and July 1, 8

The evening class will not meet on June 17

Features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. For children birth to 36 months, accompanied by an adult. Registration required.