27 Students Begin Summer Internships at Local Firms

Twenty-seven high school students from the area will spend the summer working at local companies and organizations through the Grundy County Summer Internship Program.
The paid internships span 15 employers across multiple industries.
Since the program launched in 2013 with just three companies, it has grown into a competitive initiative that drew more than 130 applicants this year.
“The program provides meaningful hands-on experience while introducing students to the wide variety of career opportunities available within Grundy County,” State Senator Sue Rezin said at a kickoff breakfast on Wednesday, June 10.
Rezin, a founding supporter, encouraged the interns to take pride in their selection and use the summer to build professional relationships.
Lance Copes, director of the Grundy Area Vocational Center, told students to embrace the experience and develop skills they can carry into their careers.
Ethan Scrogham, a former intern now working in Grundy County’s Finance Department, credited his first internship with helping him land the job. “The connections he developed during his internship with the GEDC helped him secure a subsequent internship with Grundy County’s Finance Department,” according to remarks at the breakfast.
More than 320 students have participated since the program began. Nancy Norton, president and CEO of the GEDC, said the program’s success depends on continued support from businesses, schools, and community partners.
The 2026 Grundy County summer interns are:
Aux Sable/Pembina
Juan Martinez
Chasing T’s Inkooperated*
Mia Hinrichs
City of Morris
Sam Mateski
Coal City Public Library
Paisley Jackson
D’Arcy Motors
Ethan Gonzalez
Grundy County Chamber
Kylie Overbeck
Grundy County
Sarah Crisman
Grundy County Transit System*
Noemi Trejo
LyondellBasell
Madilynn Babcock
Layla Miller
Addison Dworak
Caitlin Gile
Layla Granby
Calleigh Hamilton
Averie Hodgen
Avery Housman
Sydney Larson
Manya Patel
Madelyn Shell
Mackenna Stewart
Olivia Weatherbee
Morris Hospital YMCA*
Olivia Stanley
SPACECO
Aidan Meister
US Cold Storage
Alexander Foster
Alyssa Jepson
Village of Channahon
Wesley Evans
Village of Minooka
Brodie Peterson
*Denotes new company for 2026