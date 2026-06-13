27 Students Begin Summer Internships at Local Firms

Interns pose at the kickoff breakfast for the 2026 Grundy County Summer Internship Program, which placed 27 students at local employers. (Photo Provided By Grundy Economic Development Council)

Twenty-seven high school students from the area will spend the summer working at local companies and organizations through the Grundy County Summer Internship Program.

The paid internships span 15 employers across multiple industries.

Since the program launched in 2013 with just three companies, it has grown into a competitive initiative that drew more than 130 applicants this year.

“The program provides meaningful hands-on experience while introducing students to the wide variety of career opportunities available within Grundy County,” State Senator Sue Rezin said at a kickoff breakfast on Wednesday, June 10.

Rezin, a founding supporter, encouraged the interns to take pride in their selection and use the summer to build professional relationships.

Lance Copes, director of the Grundy Area Vocational Center, told students to embrace the experience and develop skills they can carry into their careers.

Ethan Scrogham, a former intern now working in Grundy County’s Finance Department, credited his first internship with helping him land the job. “The connections he developed during his internship with the GEDC helped him secure a subsequent internship with Grundy County’s Finance Department,” according to remarks at the breakfast.

More than 320 students have participated since the program began. Nancy Norton, president and CEO of the GEDC, said the program’s success depends on continued support from businesses, schools, and community partners.

The 2026 Grundy County summer interns are:

Aux Sable/Pembina

Juan Martinez

Chasing T’s Inkooperated*

Mia Hinrichs

City of Morris

Sam Mateski

Coal City Public Library

Paisley Jackson

D’Arcy Motors

Ethan Gonzalez

Grundy County Chamber

Kylie Overbeck

Grundy County

Sarah Crisman

Grundy County Transit System*

Noemi Trejo

LyondellBasell

Madilynn Babcock

Layla Miller

Morris Hospital

Addison Dworak

Caitlin Gile

Layla Granby

Calleigh Hamilton

Averie Hodgen

Avery Housman

Sydney Larson

Manya Patel

Madelyn Shell

Mackenna Stewart

Olivia Weatherbee

Morris Hospital YMCA*

Olivia Stanley

SPACECO

Aidan Meister

US Cold Storage

Alexander Foster

Alyssa Jepson

Village of Channahon

Wesley Evans

Village of Minooka

Brodie Peterson

*Denotes new company for 2026