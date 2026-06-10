SVCC Board chairman receives statewide trustee achievement award

Sauk Valley Community College Board of Trustees Chair, Robert “Bob” Thompson, has been named the recipient of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) Ray Hartstein Trustee Achievement Award. Thompson received the prestigious honor during the ICCTA Awards Reception held June 5, in Lombard, Illinois. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College)

Sauk Valley Community College’s Board of Trustees chairman has been honored for his leadership, service and commitment to advancing the mission of Illinois community colleges.

Robert “Bob” Thompson received the Illinois Community College Trustees Association’s Ray Hartstein Trustee Achievement Award during the ICCTA Awards Reception on June 5 in Lombard.

The award is among the highest honors presented by the Illinois Community College Trustees Association, according to a news release.

Thompson has served on the Sauk Valley Community College Board of Trustees since 1997 and currently serves as the board’s chairman. During his nearly three decades of service, he has been a steadfast advocate for affordable, accessible higher education and workforce development opportunities throughout the Sauk Valley region.

In addition to his service as a trustee, Thompson taught speech communication and critical thinking as an adjunct instructor at SVCC early in his tenure with the college. He also served as president of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association and continues to represent Sauk Valley Community College at the state and national levels.

“Bob’s leadership, integrity and unwavering commitment to student success have made a lasting impact on Sauk Valley Community College and the communities we serve,” said David Hellmich, retiring president of SVCC, who nominated Thompson for the award. “For nearly 30 years, he has been a passionate advocate for community colleges, helping ensure that students throughout our district have access to high-quality educational opportunities. This recognition is both well-deserved and reflective of the tremendous respect he has earned across Illinois.”

Throughout his years of service, Thompson has championed initiatives that strengthen student access, academic excellence, workforce training, fiscal stewardship and community partnerships. His leadership has helped guide the college through periods of growth and innovation while maintaining a strong focus on student achievement and community impact.

As chairman of the Board of Trustees, Thompson continues to provide leadership and advocacy on behalf of SVCC’s students and taxpayers. His dedication to public service and community college education has earned him the respect of colleagues across Illinois and has helped position Sauk Valley Community College as a leader in serving students, employers, and communities throughout northwest Illinois, according to the release.