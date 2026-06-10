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Sauk Valley

Dixon man charged with selling meth: Court records

Jeremiah M Miller

Jeremiah M. Miller (Provided by Dixon Police Department)

By Payton Felix

A Dixon man was charged Tuesday with three felonies that accuse him of selling methamphetamine.

Jeremiah M. Miller, 49, is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver 5 to 15 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony, and two counts of possession with intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony, Lee County court records show.

The charges stem from a drug investigation that the Dixon Police Department began several months ago and, that police say, resulted in the identification of Miller as selling meth, according to a news release from the Dixon PD.

“The Dixon Police Department is actively pursuing individuals within the community involved in illegal drug sales. The department continues to be aggressive in its enforcement,” the release said.

Miller was processed, released and ordered to appear in court at a later date in compliance with the Illinois SAFE-T Act, the release said.

DixonDixon Police DepartmentLee CountyLee County Sheriff's OfficeArrestCrimeCrime and Courts
Payton Felix

Payton Felix

Payton Felix reports on local news in the Sauk Valley for the Shaw Local News Network. She received her Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Illinois at Chicago in May of 2023.