Multiple fire districts respond to fire at waste services plant in unincorporated Plainfield

Area firefighters Tuesday afternoon put out a trash compactor fire at Groot Recycling & Waste Services in unincorporated Plainfield.

All employees had evacuated the business and no injuries were reported. At this time, the fire is believed to be accidental and no equipment was damaged in the fire, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

The Oswego Fire Protection District was dispatched shortly after 3:30 p.m. for a reported explosion at Groot Recycling & Waste Services located in the Arrowhead Industrial Park in unincorporated Plainfield, the release said.

Firefighters arriving at the scene quickly put out a trash compactor fire in one of the large recycling units inside the building, according to the release. The fire had not spread.

Firefighters remained on the scene for just about an hour. Oswego Fire Protection District was assisted on the scene by Aurora, Naperville, Plainfield, Troy and Bristol Kendall fire departments.

District coverage was provided by Sugar Grove and Bolingbrook fire departments.