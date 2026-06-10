St. Charles students displaying ‘patriotism and leadership’ honored by American Legion

The American Legion School Award was presented by Mike Foulkes to Kyle Bashqawi and Courtney Hassman at Wredling Middle School on May 27, 2026. (Photo provided by Mike Foulkes)

Six qualities define the student recipients of the American Legion School Award in St. Charles – courage, patriotism, honor, scholarship, leadership and service.

Mike Foulkes of the St. Charles American Legion Post 342 said when he saw how this year’s recipients embody the award, he took “pride knowing these kids represent the future of our country.”

The American Legion School Award was presented by Mike Foulkes to Caden Johnson and Mia Nealis at Thompson Middle School on May 27, 2026. (Photo Provided By Mike Foulkes)

Two eighth-grade students from three area middle schools were chosen by their teachers. The prestigious award dates back to 1927. Each of the recipients received a certificate from the American Legion, an official medal, and a congratulatory letter from St. Charles Mayor Clint Hull.

On May 15, students Steven Marshall and Daniela Gajardo were presented the award during a ceremony in front of all their peers at St. Patrick Catholic School.

The American Legion School Award was presented by Mike Foulkes to Steven Marshall and Daniela Gajardo at St. Patrick Catholic School on May 15, 2026. (Photo Provided By Mike Foulkes)

On May 27, Kyle Bashqawi and Courtney Hassman received their awards in front of their class at Wredling Middle School.

Also on May 27, Caden Johnson and Mia Nealis were awarded in a ceremony involving their class at Thompson Middle School.

Foulkes said the students who received the awards are “very special people,” and said the enthusiasm he witnessed at the assemblies from the other students to the recipients “was overwhelming.”

He said more than just celebrating the students’ academic accomplishments, the awards help “keep patriotism and leadership alive.”

“These young people that have been recognized possess the qualities to accomplish wonderful things in life,” Foulkes said. “When you see that the recipients of the American Legion School Awards often get several other academic awards as well, you can see how bright and engaged they are in the community.”

For information about the American Legion or to get involved in future events, visit facebook.com/AmericanLegion342.