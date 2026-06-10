Grundy County Sheriff’s Office promotes Deputy Post, honors two others

Deputy Tyler Post was recognized during the Grundy County Board meeting on Tuesday night.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced during the Grundy County Board meeting Tuesday that Deputy Tyler Post has been promoted to sergeant.

Sheriff Ken Briley said Post got his start with the department in 2014 when he joined the Explorer program. Post was part of the program until 2017, when he got hired by the Wisconsin State Patrol. He returned home shortly after, starting with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office in September 2018.

Post joined the K-9 unit in 2021 and the Will County SWAT team in 2023. He’s also a team leader for the Grundy County REACT team.

The office also honored Deputies Jason Flores and Michael Liebermann, members of the county’s ProActive Unit. Post is also a member of the ProActive Unit.