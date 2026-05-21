Forreston’s Darin Greenfield has six RBIs in 25-4 win over Eastland: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Baseball

Forreston 25, Eastland 4 (6 inn.): The Cardinals scored 16 times in the sixth inning. Kendall Erdmann was 4 for 5 with four RBIs and Darin Greenfield drove in six runs. Carson Akins had three hits and three RBIs.

Dakota 18, Amboy 4 (5 inn.): Bryson Deery, Rylan McNinch and Tanner Welch had RBIs for the Clippers. Amboy gave up 11 unearned runs in the loss.

South Beloit 13, West Carroll 3 (5 inn.): Winter Harrington had two doubles for the Thunder.

Winnebago 2, Fulton 1: Evan Folk doubled for Fulton as the Steamers were held to three hits.

Milledgeville 7, East Dubuque 2: Spencer Nye had three hits and three RBIs for the Missiles.

Softball

Class 3A Geneseo Regional

Geneseo 11, Dixon 0 (5 inn.): The Duchesses were out-hit 12-3 to close the season. Brooklyn Tegeler, Presley Carver and Abby Hicks singled for Dixon. Geneseo will face Ottawa in Saturday’s regional final. Ottawa beat Rochelle 15-0.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 8, Sterling 0: On Tuesday, eighth-seeded Sterling fell to the No. 1 seed at Sycamore after trailing 4-0 at halftime. Sterling closed the season at 4-22.