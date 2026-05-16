Dixon’s Daniela Lovett qualifies for state track in 3,200: Friday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Dixon’s Daniela Lovett checks her watch as she completes a lap in the 3200 meter run Friday, May 15, 2026, during the Class 2A girls track sectional at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

Girls track & field

Dixon’s Daniela Lovett qualifies for state: At the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Sectional, Lovett ran a personal best time of 11:49.35 to take second in the 3,200 meters and qualify for state. She trailed only defending state champion Sunny Weber (10:30.64) of Sandwich.

Lovett took third in the 1,600 and was less than a second from hitting the qualifying standard.

Kate Boss and Olivia Arduini took fourth and fifth in the 800 for Dixon, just short of qualifying. Payton Cox took fourth in the shot put.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 30 Sycamore’s Sydney Fabrizius clears the bar in the pole vault Friday, May 15, 2026, during the Class 2A girls track sectional at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

Boys track & field

Three Rivers Conference meet: Riverdale won with 118 points, followed by Princeton (96) and Sherrard (94). Erie-Prophetstown (76) was fifth and Newman (33) was ninth.

Newman’s 4x100 relay of Rylan Alvarado, Matthew Blackert, Ayden Gutierrez and Parker Strommen took first. The same four won the 4x200.

E-P’s Braeden Punke, Nathan Punke, Gus Schultz and Justin Wainscott won the 4x800. Nathan Punke and Carson Eyrich went 1-2 in the pole vault. Braeden Punke was runner-up in the 1,600. Lane Decker was second in the 300 hurdles. Elijah Foster was third in the triple jump.

Baseball

Newman 20, Princeton 4 (6 inn.): Michael Morse and Garet Wolfe each drove in four runs. Wolfe had three of Newman’s seven doubles in the win. Liam Nicklaus pitched four innings in the victory and had three RBIs.

Bureau Valley 11, Morrison 1 (6 inn.): BV’s Logan Philhower had four RBIs and struck out 14 in a complete game win.

Lena-Winslow 19, Milledgeville 10: The Missiles gave up eight runs in the fifth inning of the home loss. Spencer Nye led the team with three RBIs.

Eastland 11, Dakota 6: Camron Huber and Phineas Mullen (three RBIs) each had home runs in the win at home. Maddox Spears had three hits.

Fulton 11, West Carroll 0 (5 inn.): Chase Dykstra pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts.

Mendota 8, Erie-Prophetstown 4: Braedyn Frank had three hits and two RBIs for the Panthers.

Softball

Fulton 10, West Carroll 0 (6 inn.): The Steamers wrapped up an NUIC West title as Zoe Kunau had three hits and four RBIs. Kerby Germann added three hits and three RBIs. Jessa Read pitched a complete game.

The Lady Steamer Softball team is NUIC West Division Champions with a 10-0 win over West Carroll.

Zoe Kunau went 3 for 3 with 4 RBI’s. Kerby Germann also went 3 for 3 with 3 RBI’s. Belle Curley and Maddie Bolton had 2 hits apiece in the win. pic.twitter.com/kKv5wcMnzv — Jeff Parsons (@FHSJeffParsons) May 16, 2026

Milledgeville 11, Lena-Winslow 1 (5 inn.): Kendra Kingsby was 4 for 4 with three RBIs in the win. Kingsby, Olivia Wooden and Brinley Hackbarth all homered. Kingsby struck out six in five innings.

Dakota 10, Eastland 6: Emerson Mlakar was 3 for 4 with four RBIs for the Cougars. Eastland had seven errors as Dakota scored 10 unearned runs.

Marquette 17, Newman 5 (5 inn.): Claire Von Holten had two hits and two RBIs for the Comets.

Erie-Prophetstown 11, Mendota 2: Laken Renkes was 4 for 5 with two RBIs in the home win. Ava Grawe and Lilly Swatos each had three hits. Wynn Renkes pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts.

Amboy 11, Forreston 5: Peyton Payne had four hits and two RBIs for the Clippers.

Boys tennis

Rochelle 3, Newman 2: On Wednesday, Newman’s Joel Rhodes and Brooks Knudson had singles wins. At No. 2 doubles, Rochelle’s Noah McKinney and David Eckardt beat John Rowzee and Jacob Payne.