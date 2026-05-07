Sterling’s Adrian Monarrez has three RBIs in 9-8 baseball win over Geneseo: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Sterling’s Danny Martinez gets an RBI on this single against Geneseo Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Baseball

Sterling 9, Geneseo 8: Adrian Monarrez hit an RBI single to score Wyatt Cassens (two hits) in the bottom of the sixth inning. Danny Martinez closed out the win in the seventh after a hit batter. Monarrez finished with three RBIs as Sterling had seven hits and scored four unearned runs in the Western Big 6 Conference win. Geneseo scored four times in the sixth before Sterling held on.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Sterling’s Cale Nettleton fires a pitch against Geneseo Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Softball

Oregon 10, Rock Falls 3: Kendall Boyle had three RBIs and Izzy Berg knocked in two in the home win. Berg struck out 12 in five innings and Brooke Halverson (two RBIs) pitched two innings. Julia Renner had two RBIs for the Rockets.

Boys tennis

Rochelle 5, Rockford Boylan 0: At No. 2 doubles, David Eckardt and Noah McKinney won 6-0, 6-1.