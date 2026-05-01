Logan, Schultz promoted to Sauk Valley Community College leadership positions

Jennifer Schultz (left) has been named Sauk Valley Community College's next vice president of student services, and Sasha Logan (right) has been named the college's next vice president of academics. Both Schultz and Logan will begin their roles in June. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College)

As the 2026 school year comes to an end, it marks a time of major transition for Sauk Valley Community College.

With the college’s current president, David Hellmich, preparing for retirement, current Vice President of Academics and Student Services Jon Mandrell is gearing up to assume the presidency.

Although Mandrell’s current role is combined, his successors’ positions will be split into two – vice president of academics and vice president of student services.

Sasha Logan, dean of business, career, and technical education, will assume the role of vice president of academics.

Jennifer Schultz, dean of student services, will assume the role of vice president of student services.

“Splitting this role into two positions reflects our commitment to strengthening both academics and student support at Sauk,” Mandrell said. “Sasha and Jennifer are exceptional leaders who understand our students, our faculty, and our mission, and I am confident they will elevate this work in meaningful ways for our college and community.”

The decisions were guided by the college’s campus-wide surveys, interviews, and forums. Logan and Schultz have been fundamental in advancing and supporting students and their respective faculty and staff, according to a news release.

“They are pillars within the institution, and both have been with the college for over a decade,” according to the release. “The college is delighted to welcome both candidates to these roles.”

Logan is a collaborative leader with 15 years of experience at the college. During her time at Sauk, she has held various roles, including director of TRIO Student Support Services. Currently, as dean, she provides strategic oversight for career technical education faculty, adult education, the SVCC Police Academy, and workforce development.

Logan is a graduate of Western Illinois University, where she earned her master’s degree in instructional design and tech and is pursuing a doctorate of education in higher education leadership.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role and to work collaboratively with our faculty and community partners to continue and strengthen opportunities for students in the Sauk Valley,” Logan said. “By building on the strong work already in place, we can ensure our programs remain accessible, student centered, and well aligned with the ever-evolving needs of the Sauk Valley community.”

Schultz has been with the college since 2006, going back to her days as a work-study student. Schultz is a supportive leader who has excelled in numerous roles, beginning her career in the Financial Assistance Department and later serving as its director. In her current role as dean, she provides coordination for all student services, including Academic Advising, Counseling, Disability Support, Admissions and Records, Financial Assistance, Student Activities, TRIO, and more. Schultz is a graduate of Western Governors University, where she earned her master’s degree in management and leadership.

“I’m truly honored to step into the role and continue supporting the work that makes Sauk such a strong community,” Schultz said. “Our focus remains on building meaningful connections, removing barriers, and ensuring every student has the support needed to create a pathway to success. I’m excited to build on existing programs and partnerships and to continue advocating for this work alongside an incredible team.”

Logan and Schultz will fully transition into their respective roles this June, once Mandrell begins his presidential duties.